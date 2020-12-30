Pom Klementieff Trolls Co-star Chris Pratt, Latter Says 'don't Judge A Book By Its Cover'

Three of the most popular Hollywood superheroes, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Evans are a part of Marvel's Cinematic superhero universe. Chris Pratt has a huge fan following and people love him for his sense of humour. Recently, in the month of October, there was a viral tweet which asked people about which Chris out of Pratt, Hemsworth and Evans was the best and who was the worst. The simple tweet became viral with many voting out Pratt. Read on to know more about it and Pom Klementieff's views on the same.

Also Read | Chris Pratt Quips How He Is 'the Better Chris' In His Recent IG Story, See Here

Pom Klementieff's Instagram post about 'Chris'

Chris Pratt's Guardians of the Galaxy co-actor Pom Klementieff is the latest one to join the worse Chris tweet bandwagon and took to Instagram to share a post regarding the same. Her caption read, "Congrats Chris on winning the superhero fantasy football league! So proud of you. I will re-read my favourite book ever, in your honour. Yay! ðŸ‘‘ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ #AuRevoirChrisHemsworth" The picture had her wearing a black dress with red hearts on it and smiling wide at the camera. You can see it here -

Also Read | Chris Pratt Trolled By Netizens As Marvel Comics Confirms Star Lord As Bisexual

What's funny and unusual about the picture is that she was reading a book titled, "Hemsworth, The One and Only", but it had a picture of Chris Pratt on it, who actually won the superhero fantasy football league. The competition also featured fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actors Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Paul Rudd and Tom Holland. It was Pom's way of trolling or taking a dig at her Guardians of the Galaxy co-star. Chris Pratt even commented on her Instagram post saying, "They say you can’t judge a book by its cover. But this one is safe to judge: a classy, handsome and slightly thick read." The other comments on her post were hilarious as well. While Matthew Berry wrote, "Pom you’re still the champ in trash talking", another follower called her post 'iconic'. You can see some of the comments here.

Also Read | Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He 'never Thought' Katherine Would Marry Chris Pratt

In October this year, screenwriter and television producer Amy Berg tweeted 'One has to go' with a picture of Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine. While users merely had fun online, some of his former co-stars and friends found the need to defend Pratt. His co-star Mark Ruffalo also tweeted in favour of Chris Pratt. You can see his tweet here.

Also Read | Chris Pratt Wishes Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger With Cherishing Collage

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

Image Credits: Pom Klementieff and Chriss Pratt Official Instagram Accounts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.