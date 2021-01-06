Pregnant Fantasia Barrino Reveals Gender Of Her Third Baby On Instagram

American Idol alum Fantasia Barrino's pregnancy has made headlines and the singer-actor took to her Instagram account to reveal the gender of her third baby. This baby will be Fantasia Barrino's first child with her husband Kendall Taylor. She is already mom to two children, Dallas Xavier, 8, and Zion Quari, 19, from a previous relationship, while Taylor is also dad to a son named Treyshaun. Read on to know how she revealed the gender of her baby to the world.

Fantasia Barrino's baby's gender revealed

Pregnant Fantasia Barrino took to her Instagram handle to disclose the gender of her third baby. Videos posted on Barrino's Instagram story from her gender reveal party on Tuesday evening show pink fireworks erupting into the night sky. Her family cheers in the clip, shouting their excitement for the singer's soon-to-be-born baby girl. She even shared a post on her social media handle and captioned it, "It's A Girl". The picture had a room filled with pink, blue, and white balloons and a baby-girl cut-out placed in the centre. You can see her post here.

Fantasia Barrino has around 4.3 million followers on Instagram and her latest post received more than 207k likes within a few hours of posting. Her fans and followers bombarded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the singer and left their best wishes as well. While one follower wrote, "Hope u guys got what u wanted!! Congratulations ðŸ’•", another one commented saying that he had a feeling that it was going to be a girl. You can see some of the comments here.

According to a report by People, Barrino announced her pregnancy in late November last year while speaking about her fertility issues during an Instagram Live session with her husband, Kendall Taylor. Recalling the story of Rachel from the holy scripture, Barrino said she started "to pray like Rachel" in hopes of expanding her family. In December, Barrino appeared on The Tamron Hall Show and opened up about her pregnancy journey, sharing that it took her years to conceive naturally. She also revealed that she took a total of six pregnancy tests and threw one of them at Taylor when the results came back positive as she was very excited.

