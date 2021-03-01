Prince Harry Talks About Diana, Says 'my Biggest Concern Was History Repeating Itself'

Britain’s Prince Harry recently revealed his concern that history was “repeating itself” before he decided to step back from the Royal family. According to a CBS clip from Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming interview, Prince Harry said that he was “relieved” to have his wife Meghan Markle by his side. He referred to his mother’s departure from the Royal family three decades ago and said that he can’t begin to imagine what she went through alone.

The interview airs on March 7 and it will be the first TV interview the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given since making California their home last year. While speaking to Oprah, Prince Harry said that his “biggest concern” was history repeating itself, referring to his mother Diana, who died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris while being pursued by paparazzi. In excerpts, Prince Harry added, “For me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side”.

“Because I can’t imagine what it must have been like for her [Diana], going through this process by herself all those years ago. It’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other,” the Duke said.

Duke and Duchess reveal ‘shocking things’

Further, in the 30-second-clip, Oprah said that no subject was off-limits and at one point tells the couple that they have said some “pretty shocking things here”, including that their situation had been “almost unsurvivable”. It is worth mentioning that before the couple had moved to the United States, they had complained about the British tabloids’ treatment of Meghan. In a recent interview with James Corden, Prince Harry had also said that he minded the intrusions of the media into his family’s life much more than the miniseries ‘The Crown’, which was “obviously fictional”.

Meanwhile, according to CBS, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will use the interview to talk about their move to the US last year and their future plans. Meghan is set to speak about “stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood” and how she is handling life under intense public pressure. In the clip, Oprah even asked Meghan whether there had been a “breaking point” and whether she was “silent or silenced”- but the Duchess’ answers are not revealed.

