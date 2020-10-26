Prince Harry On Unconscious Bias, Says 'did Not Know It Existed Until I Married Meghan'

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry recently gave an interview with activist Patrick Hutchinson for GQ magazine where he went on to talk about unconscious bias and how his 'upbringing and education' did not prepare him to understand the issue. Prince Harry spoke from inside his home in Montecito, California, with activist Patrick.

During the interview, Prince Harry revealed that once a person releases or feels a little bit uncomfortable, then the responsibility is on them to go out and educate themselves because ignorance is no longer an excuse for this. He also went on to admit that he did not know unconscious bias existed until he was living a day or a week in his wife's shoes after his marriage to Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry also criticised the 25,000 complaints about a dance routine on Britain's Got Talent inspired by Black Lives Matter last month, which saw a figure portraying a white police officer kneeling on dancer Ashley Banjo-echoing the murder of black man George Floyd in the US that sparked protests.

Harry also said during the interview that he and Meghan spoke to Banjo after the whole process. However, from what Prince Harry was told that there were a couple of thousand complaints that came straight after the performance of Banjo. And it was three days later that it got up to 20,000. He also said that one starts to think that how many people must have watched the performance or have they all just had their opinion inflamed by what they all have read?

Meghan & Harry's new charity

The royal couple spoke in a statement about their inspiration behind the charity. As mentioned by Harry and Meghan, this idea was combined with the intention to create a charitable organisation that would benefit people and later became the inspiration for the name of their son 'Archie' as well, explained that the word 'Arche' is the Greek word for actions. Meghan and Harry have added that they intend to use the charity to organise and hold support groups, as well as offer emotional therapy and other therapeutic resources that are required.

