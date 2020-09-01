Princess Diana's Chef Shares Unseen Pics; Says, "the World Lost This Special Lady"

Princess Diana met her untimely demise in a car crash on August 31 in 1997. Thus, people who admired the princess showed love and paid condolences for the departed Royal on social media. People shared their experiences and even spoke of the several good deeds done by Princess Diana. Amid this, the Royal Chef of Princess Diana too remembered her in a special way by posting a photograph which was given to him by Princess Diana herself. Chef Darren McGrady took to Twitter to share this image with people who were remembering the “Queen of Hearts” on her death anniversary.

Princess Diana's former chef shares an image of her

The picture featured Princess Diana dressed in denim pants along with a white shirt as she struck a pose for the camera. She autographed the picture with the word “To Darren, Love from Diana”. Darren shared this picture and captioned the post mentioning that 23 years ago, the world lost Princess Diana. He called her a special lady and so did a number of people who commented on the picture. People shared their condolences and tributes to the Princess on her death anniversary and even went on to speak about what a great woman she was. Users on Twitter also thanked Princess Diana for showing the true meaning of love, strength and courage.

Twenty three years ago today the world lost this special lady. #PrincessDiana pic.twitter.com/JZf5ASebek — Darren McGrady (@DarrenMcGrady) August 31, 2020

Another user even tweeted that they continue to miss Princess Diana who truly was the Queen of hearts. Several people also wrote about how Princess Diana inspired them by her selfless deeds. Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed met their untimely demise in a car crash when their Mercedes crashed in the Pont de L’Alma tunnel. During the time of her death, her children William and Harry were only 15 and 12 respectively. According to Express UK, the brothers usually mark the death anniversary of their mother together. However, the pandemic situations coupled with Prince Harry’s move to the US will make the brothers do things differently this year. The news portal claimed that the brothers will, however, connect through a video call to mark this day and remember their mother, Princess Diana.

Remembering our Queen of hearts Princess Diana. #PrincessDiana pic.twitter.com/eMYQHNKfVb — marcia thorne (@RobinEarthAngel) August 31, 2020

Gone for 23 years today. It’s important to remember someone who was so accepting and loving to ALL people when the country is so divided today. #PrincessDiana pic.twitter.com/PuIYJlkuUw — Nikki Hoskins ♔ (@nhoskins34) September 1, 2020

#PrincessDiana

"I'd like to be Queen of people's hearts" ❤

'Princess Diana'

1961 - 1997



LIVE TO INSPIRE ✌ pic.twitter.com/drVbsYuk06 — Mystic Mahi 🏳️‍🌈 (@MysticMaahi) September 1, 2020

