Princess Diana's Birth Anniversary: 5 Movies On Princess Diana That One Must Watch

Diana, Princess of Wales was a member of the British royal family. She was married to Prince Charles of Wales. Born on July 1, 1961, she was one of the most loved figures of the British Royal family. It is said that she was the apparent heir to the British throne. Prince William and Harry are Princess Diana and Prince Charles' sons.

Over the years, there have been a lot of movies and shows that have been made on Princess Diana's life. Here is a list of movies one can watch on the birth anniversary of Princess Diana.

Read Also | Benedict Cumberbatch Or Tom Hiddleston Might Play Prince Charles In Princess Diana Movie

Actors who have essayed the role of Princess Diana

Diana (2013)

British-Australian actor Naomi Watts was seen playing the role of Princess Diana of Wales in the 2013 film titled Diana. Her portrayal of the character was loved by fans. In this film, the story of the last two years of Princess Diana and her life. The film explores her secret love affair with Pakistani heart surgeon Hasnat Khan and the Egyptian national named Dodi Al Fayed.

Read Also | Kristen Stewart Playing Princess Diana In 'Spencer' Leaves Netizens Divided

Diana: Last Days of a Princess

Genevieve O'Reilly was seen as Diana in the film Diana: Last Days of a Princess. Diana: Last Days of a Princess was a television movie that was broadcasted for the first time in 2007 in the USA and from then on the film was aired on various continues through different broadcasters. This film is a series of interviews and a dramatic recreation of the final weeks of Princess of Wales' life. This film was directed by Richard Dale.

Read Also | Kristen Stewart To Play Princess Diana In 'Spencer'; Film To Focus On Royal Separation

Diana: Her True Story

Diana: Her True Story is a 1993 television film that shows the story of Princess Diana of Wales. This film was based on the publication of the same name by Andrew Morton. This film was directed by Kevin Connor and starred Serena Scott Thomas as Princess Diana and David Threlfall as Prince Charles.

Read Also | Anonymous Royal Family Row: Hacker Group Leaks 'information' On Princess Diana's Death

The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana (1982)

The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana was a TV film which was a dramatic version of how the romance between Prince Charles and Princess Diana and their July 1981 wedding. Catherine Oxenberg was seen in the role of Princess Diana in the film and David Robb was seen in the role of Prince Charles. Take a look at a clip from the film here.

Diana: A Tribute To The People’s Princess (1998)

Diana: A Tribute To The People’s Princess was a tribute film that was released a year after the death of Princess. The film did not get a lot of attention as it was thought to be distasteful. Amy Seccombe was seen in the role of Diana in the film. Apart from this George Jackos was seen as Dodi Al Fayed and Rory Jennings was seen as Prince Harry and Freddie Sayers was seen as Prince William in the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.