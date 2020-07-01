Princess Diana's Birthday: Actors Who Essayed The Role Of Princess Diana On-screen

Diana, Princess of Wales was a member of the British royal family and was the first spouse of Prince Charles of Wales. Born on July 1, 1961, she was one of the most loved figures of the British Royal family. It is said that she was the apparent heir to the British throne.

Princess Diana is also is the mother of Prince William and Harry. Over the years, there have been a lot of movies and shows that have been made around Princess Diana and her life. Here is a list of actors who were seen playing the role of Princess Diana on the screen.

Actors who have essayed the role of Princess Diana

Naomi Watts in Diana (2013)

British-Australian actor Naomi Watts was seen playing the role of Princess Diana of Wales in the 2013 film titled Diana. Her portrayal of the character was loved by fans. Apart from Diana, Naomi has been seen in several films that are loved by fans. Few of them are King Kong (2005), Mulholland Drive (2001), The Impossible (2012), The Ring (2002) and Gypsy (2007).

Genevieve O'Reilly in Diana: Last Days of a Princess

Genevieve O'Reilly was seen as Diana in the film, Diana: Last Days of a Princess. Diana: Last Days of a Princess was a television movie that was aired for the first time in 2007 in the USA and from then on the film was aired on various continues through different broadcasters. Genevieve O'Reilly over the years has been seen in several iconic films. One of the most iconic roles she has done apart from Princess Diana is Mon Mothma in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: Rogue One.

Emma Corrin in The Crown (2020)

Emma Corrin was seen in the role of Princess Diana in the fourth season of the hit show The Crown. She made her first appearance in 2019. Fans are still waiting to see the actor in the role though, as streaming giant Netflix has not released the next season of the show yet. However, a few pictures of her from the shooting have come out in February earlier this year. Apart from The Crown, she has been seen in shows like Pennyworth and Misbehaviour. Take a look at her look form the series here.

Catherine Oxenberg in The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana

Catherine Oxenberg was seen in the role of Princess Diana in the film The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana. Catherine Oxenberg is the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia and Howard Oxenberg. She was also seen in the 1980s prime time soap opera Dynasty where she played the role of Amanda Carrington.

Amy Seccombe in Diana: A Tribute To The People’s Princess (1998)

Amy Seccombe was seen in the role of Diana in the film Diana: A Tribute To The People’s Princess. This was a tribute film that was released after the death of Princess. The film did not get a lot of attention as it was thought to be distasteful.

