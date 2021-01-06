Prithviraj Wraps Up 'Kuruthi'; Says It Was One Of The Most 'intense Movies Done So Far'

Kuruthi is an upcoming Malayalam film. Kuruthi's cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko and Srindaa among others. Prithviraj is also the producer of the film and it is directed by Manu Warrier’s as his Malayalam debut feature. Recently, Prithviraj has posted an update about the film on his Instagram.

Prithviraj's Instagram post -

According to an old post shared by Prithviraj, the film went on floors on December 9, 2020. In Prithviraj’s post, he has said that the film has finished shooting. Sharing a poster of the film, he said that a career spanning two decades and more than a 100 films, Kuruthi was one of the most intense movies and had face paces shooting schedules that he had ever been a part of. He continued saying that they had completed making the movie a full-length feature film that had songs, thrills, suspense, high-risk scenes, choreographed action, chase sequences and stunts in the deep forest in a very short time.

Yet, they achieved incredible and top quality technical finesse. He gave full marks to the crew to have kept pace with that fast yet superbly efficient process. He further said that could not by any moe proud as a producer with what they had made. He also said that he could not be any happier as an actor to be a part of the cast that had delivered some stellar performances. He concluded by saying that he couldn’t wait for fans to watch Prithviraj's Kuruthi.

More about Kuruthi -

Kuruthi's shooting location was mainly in Erattupetta, a town in Kottayam. The film is going to be an investigation thriller. The film is slated to release in the second half of 2021.

More about Prithviraj Sukumaran -

Prithviraj Sukumaran primarily works in Malayalam cinema. He made his acting debut with a leading role in Ranjith's romantic-drama film named Nandanam in 2002. He is known for his performances in films such as Kaaviya Thalaivan, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Ezra, Ayalum Njanum Thammil and many more. Along with Kuruthi, he will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Vilayath Buddha, Jana Gana Mana and others.

