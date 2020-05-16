Priyanka Chopra goofily 'dances into weekend' in bathrobe & quirky hairstyle, wins hearts

Jokes and memes on how one no longer realises which day of the week it is amid the COVID-19 lockdown, has been doing the rounds on social media. However, some celebrities are not so lost it seems, as they make it a point to post #ThrowbackThursday and #FlashbackFriday posts. Priyanka Chopra was also one of them, not just sharing a #FlashbackFriday post, but also by being excited for the weekend even during the lockdown.

The actor took to her social media handles to share a quirky video, where she is goofily dancing around. In the video that seemed to be from the dressing room, the Dostana star showcases some cool moves to groovy beats, dressed in a bathrobe and her fully spiked hair stands out. PeeCee wrote how she was ‘dancing into the weekend, and used hashtags like #getyourfreakon #princesspoppyvibes to share that there ‘There is always something to be grateful.’

Here’s the post

The video, apart from getting 3.8 million views in the span of just seven hours, won the hearts of celebrities. Manish Malhotra, Kushal Tandan, Akansha Puri, Anil Sharma were among those reacting to the video with love, dropping heart emojis, and more.

Earlier, Priyanka had shared another quirky video of using her niece as weight to workout amid the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Priyanka had recently stepped out of her Los Angeles home for the first time, as she is in quarantine with husband Nick Jonas. Her masked selfie was loved by her fans. The actor has also been sharing regular snaps with her dog.

Meanwhile, the Mary Kom star has been participating in numerous initiatives amid the COVID-19 crisis. Priyanka had conducted a session with WHO doctors, participated in multiple concerts for raising funds, and personally pledging to numerous funds.

