The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Priyanka Chopra Steals The Limelight With This Gorgeous ₹45k Shirt Dress; See Pic

Hollywood News

Priyanka Chopra is accompanying husband Nick Jonas on his tour with his band. The actor has taken over the internet when she stepped out in a shirt dress. Read

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is an Indian actor who has gained fame globally after making her Hollywood debut in television series, Quantico. Priyanka Chopra has aced her style game and her stunning red carpet looks are proof. Moreover, her followers look up to her for fashion cues.

Read | Disha Patani Wants To Follow The Footsteps Of Priyanka Chopra In Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra steps out in a gorgeous shirt dress:

Priyanka Chopra has once again taken over the internet when she stepped out with her husband in a gorgeous shirt dress. Priyanka Chopra was spotted in Milan, Italy walking hand in hand with her husband in a Moschino ‘Dracula’ shirt dress. Ever since the photographs of the actor went viral, the fashion critics and fans seem to be quite impressed of her fashion choices.

Read | Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Dance To 'Aankh Mare' On Valentine's Day 2020; Watch

Priyanka Chopra is accompanying her husband and his band, the Jonas Brothers, on their tour, known as the ‘Happiness Begins Tour’. It has been reported by various media channels that the dress Priyanka Chopra was spotted wearing is worth Rs. 45,971 (644 USD). The actor was seen wearing a pair of knee-high black boots. Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing a pair of black sunglasses and sported maroon lipstick. To accessorise her look, she wore a pair of golden hoops. Priyanka chose to let her hair loose in soft curls that casually brushed her shoulders. She was also seen carrying a black sling bag.

Priyanka Chopra photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka-Chopra.us (@priyankacentral) on

While Priyanka Chopra stole the limelight, Nick Jonas too was looking dapper in a black suit. The singer was seen wearing a white round neck t-shirt and black pair of formal shoes. The singer was seen holding the door open for his wife and the two were captured holding each other’s hands as the two walked and posed for the cameras.

Read | Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas 'GI Joe' In Her Adorable Valentine's Day Post

Read | When Nick Jonas Couldn't Stop Gushing Over Wifey Priyanka Chopra

Image Credits: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR 'SUBSERVIENT': KISHOR
AMAR SINGH-BACHCHAN PATCH UP
NO COUP AGAINST BSY: BJP
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
MUMBAI INDIANS WISH TENDULKAR
TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER'S WRONG POST