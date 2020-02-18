Priyanka Chopra Steals The Limelight With This Gorgeous ₹45k Shirt Dress; See Pic

Priyanka Chopra is an Indian actor who has gained fame globally after making her Hollywood debut in television series, Quantico. Priyanka Chopra has aced her style game and her stunning red carpet looks are proof. Moreover, her followers look up to her for fashion cues.

Priyanka Chopra steps out in a gorgeous shirt dress:

Priyanka Chopra has once again taken over the internet when she stepped out with her husband in a gorgeous shirt dress. Priyanka Chopra was spotted in Milan, Italy walking hand in hand with her husband in a Moschino ‘Dracula’ shirt dress. Ever since the photographs of the actor went viral, the fashion critics and fans seem to be quite impressed of her fashion choices.

Priyanka Chopra is accompanying her husband and his band, the Jonas Brothers, on their tour, known as the ‘Happiness Begins Tour’. It has been reported by various media channels that the dress Priyanka Chopra was spotted wearing is worth Rs. 45,971 (644 USD). The actor was seen wearing a pair of knee-high black boots. Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing a pair of black sunglasses and sported maroon lipstick. To accessorise her look, she wore a pair of golden hoops. Priyanka chose to let her hair loose in soft curls that casually brushed her shoulders. She was also seen carrying a black sling bag.

Priyanka Chopra photos

While Priyanka Chopra stole the limelight, Nick Jonas too was looking dapper in a black suit. The singer was seen wearing a white round neck t-shirt and black pair of formal shoes. The singer was seen holding the door open for his wife and the two were captured holding each other’s hands as the two walked and posed for the cameras.

