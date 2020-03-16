Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood Moments Before 'Baywatch' You Need To Revisit

Priyanka Chopra who was last seen giving major festival vibes with her Holi celebrations is one of those Bollywood stars who has been lauded for her International projects. The actor made her Hollywood debut with the movie Baywatch, however, the actor had some major Hollywood moments even before her debut. Here's a look at all those special Hollywood moments of Priyanka Chopra.

Quantico appearance

Quantico was one of the biggest achievements of Priyanka Chopra in Hollywood. She essayed the role of an FBI recruits in this FBI drama premiered on September 27, 2015. The actor with this series became the first South Asian actor to play a lead role in an American series. Chopra was critically acclaimed for her performance on the show. For her role in the series, she won the People's Choice Award for Favorite Actor in A New TV Series.

When Quantico meets Scandal

Priyanka Chopra's twinning moment with Kerry Washington at the 2017 Golden Globes Award was loved by her fans and was shared widely on social media. While the Baywatch actor was in a golden sequinned Ralph Lauren full-sleeved dress, Washington was in a similar yellow-gold Moda by Dolce and Gabbana.

Presenter at Oscars 2016

Priyanka Chopra graced the red carpet of Oscars 2016 in a white off-shoulder mesh gown. The actor was a presenter at the event. The actor wowed her fans with her look.

Appearance in Oscars 2017

In Academy Awards 2017, Priyanka Chopra was again loved and appreciated as she went for an experimental look. She graced the red carpet in a futuristic-looking body-hugging gown. Her look was balanced with a nude makeup palette that made her look more gorgeous.

Met Gala 2017

At the Met Gala 2017, Priyanka Chopra made history as she wore one of the longest trench coat dresses. The actor wore a nude coloured trenchcoat that was complemented with a long trail and a dramatic collar detailing. She went for a bold look with her makeup and hairstyle.

