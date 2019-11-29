'E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial' Gets A Sequel Short Film As A Christmas Commercial

Thanksgiving this year brought with it a huge surprise for the fans of Steven Spielberg’s classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, as a sequel short film of the movie was released by Xfinity’s official YouTube channel. The original movie was released in the year 1982, and it has completed 37 years. Read more to know about the sequel short film of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

E.T. gets a Holiday Reunion

Steven Spielberg’s sequel for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial will be released as a Christmas commercial. It is called A Holiday Reunion and is a short film, which, as mentioned above, was released by the official channel of Xfinity on YouTube, on November 28, 2019. It was the best Thanksgiving gift for the fans of this iconic fantasy drama. Within a day of its release, the short-film has managed to garner over 1,594,451 views on YouTube.

The plot of this sequel is set almost 37 years after the events of the main story. E.T. comes to earth again to visit his friend, Elliot, for the holiday, 37 years later. E.T. learns that Elliot is all grown up now and has two kids of his own, whom E.T. encounters before he meets the grown-up Elliot. They all quickly bond together, and the film gives a throwback to one of the most iconic scenes from decades ago, where the kids and E.T are seen riding bicycles, which are levitating in the night. E.T. too has a family now and after the stay, he goes back to his world and to his family. Actor Henry Thomas reportedly said that that the audience is going to get everything they want out of a sequel without the messy cuts that could destroy the beauty of the original and ruin the special place it has in the minds and hearts of people. Watch the short-film here:

