Priyanka Chopra And Other Celebrities' Looks That Made Headlines In January

January 2020 marked the beginning of a new decade. In Hollywood, this start to the decade marked some of the most memorable dress choices by celebrities. Here is a list of celebrities who made the headlines because of their fashion sense and dress choices.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra was among the best-dressed celebrities at recently concluded Grammy’s. She wore an exquisite floor-length Kimono dress. She carried the mermaid look with ease as she made a head-turning entrance with husband, Nick Jonas. She wore an ivory white number that featured batwing tassels and fringes. She completed the look with side-parted straight hair and a statement earring.

Cardi B

Cardi B is famous for her daring fashion choices. At a recent appearance, she turned up the heat by slipping into a black rubber dress and a mask. The floor-length dress had a thigh-high slit at the back. The dress was adorned with metal keys and embellishments. Only her eyes and lips were visible in her unusual ensemble

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has pulled off many head-turning looks over the years. This year’s Grammy awards came as no surprise as the star looked like straight out of a fairy tale. Ariana looked like a beautiful Princess in dove grey gown that was complete with a layered tulle skirt and matching satin opera gloves. The ballgown caught the eye of many including many celebrities and her fans all over the world.

Kylie Jenner

The Kylie cosmetic founder, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram to share a mirror selfie of herself. She wore a bright orange long-sleeved turtle neck top and matching pants. The whole outfit was covered in mesh. She is also seen wearing two different sneakers. She captioned the picture as, “closet clean out”.

