Priyanka Chopra's Achievements That Left A Mark In The Global Platform & Made India Proud

Priyanka Chopra Jonas started her career as a Bollywood actor and model after she was crowned Miss World in the year 2000. She has worked in the Indian entertainment industry for almost two decades. Having won numerous awards and honours including the Padma Shri, the actor went on to become an international star. She has not only made a mark for herself globally but can be seen motivating numerous others to expand their horizons and spread their wings. Here is a list of Priyanka Chopra's achievements.

Read| Priyanka Chopra Shares A Heartfelt Note On Instagram, Says 'Life Is A Gift'

Priyanka Chopra's achievements

Priyanka Chopra is an international singer

Priyanka Chopra became the first female Bollywood actor to sing a song with international music stars. The actor has collaborated with big names in the music industry like Will.I.Am and Pitbull for songs like In My City and Exotic respectively. Priyanka Chopra’s songs were well-received by the audience in India as well as in the U.S.A.

Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Be A Part Of Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4?

Priyanka Chopra on Quantico

The Indian entertainment industry was proud to see Priyanka Chopra getting roped in for an American show that became very popular among the audiences in America. Not only that, Priyanka Chorpa received the People's Choice Award for 'Favourite Actress in a New TV Series' twice. She was also featured alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in a popular Hollywood film, Baywatch.

Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joining 'Matrix 4' Gets Netizens All Excited

Priyanka Chopra on talk shows

Owing to her increasing popularity, Priyanka Chopra has been invited several times as a guest on famous American talk shows like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Ellen Degeneres Show. On the shows, Priyanka was seen leaving a mark and speaking of India in a positive light. She has always been very sensitive while addressing questions related to her home country.

Goodwill ambassador for UNICEF

In December 2016, Priyanka Chopra was introduced as UNICEF’s newest Goodwill Ambassador. She was introduced as the goodwill ambassador of UNICEF during the 70th-anniversary event at the United Nations Headquarter in New York. Though before her, actors Aamir Khan and Sharmila Tagore had previously been UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassadors, Priyanka becoming one during the peak of her international career was perceived as an important mark. It also increased her popularity among the audiences throughout the world.

Read | Priyanka Chopra To Sunny Leone: Celebrity-inspired Slip Dresses To Wear For Any Party

Image Credits: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.