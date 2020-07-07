Priyanka Chopra Becomes Only Bollywood Celeb To Bag Spot In 'Instagram Rich List'

The 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra becomes the only Bollywood celebrity to feature in Hopper HQ’s 4th annual Instagram Rich List. The annual report suggests that the global sensation earns around a whopping USD 289,000, i.e. ₹2.16 crores per Instagram post. Apart from Chopra, the only Indian celebrity to feature in the Instagram Rich List in the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Joins The Cast Of Keanu Reeves' Much-anticipated 'The Matrix 4'?

Priyanka Chopra holds 28th position in Instagram Rich List

With a massive follower base of over 54 million on Instagram alone, Priyanka holds the 28th position in Hopper HQ’s 4th annual Instagram Rich List. Among all the other Indian celebrities, only Virat made it to the list and holds the 26th position in the list with earnings of USD 296,000, i.e. ₹2.21 crores. No other Indian celebrity apart from Chopra and Kohli have made it to the top 100 list.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Shares SSR Starrer 'Dil Bechara' Trailer, Says, 'One Last Time'

On the other hand, the Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson aka the Rock, who boasts a massive following of 189 million on Instagram, has topped the Instagram Rich List of 2020 with USD 1,015,000, i.e. ₹7.6 crores per IG post. The Baywatch actor bags the top spot in Hopper HQ’s 4th annual Instagram Rich List as his Instagram value increased by 15 per cent since 2019. The Rock beat the beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and the soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo this year around.

In the 2020's list, Jenner bagged the second spot with earnings of USD 986,000, i.e. ₹7.4 crores while Ronaldo took the third spot with USD 889,000 i.e. ₹6.7 crores per post. Other celebrities who made it in the top 10 of the list include Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Beyonce Knowles, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Neymar da Silva Santos Junior respectively.

Priyanka completes 20 years in the entertainment industry

Priyanka recently took to Instagram to share an emotional video showcasing her journey as she recently completed 20 successful years in the entertainment industry. Chopra was last seen alongside Farhan Akhtar in the romantic drama The Sky Is Pink. About her upcoming projects, she has signed a two-year multimillion first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios and has two Netflix productions lined up, titled We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger.

She is also reportedly working on a wedding comedy with the American actor Mindy Kaling and the biopic on Ma Anand Sheela. In addition to these projects, the global star will star in the fourth installment of The Matrix, titled The Matrix 4 directed by Lana Wachowski.

Also Read | Accolades Won By Priyanka Chopra's 'Mary Kom'; Dadasaheb Phalke, National Award, & More

Also Read | When Priyanka Chopra Revealed Some Interesting Details About Her Wedding On Talk Shows

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.