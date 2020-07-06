Accolades Won By Priyanka Chopra's 'Mary Kom'; Dadasaheb Phalke, National Award, & More

Quick links:
Priyanka Chopra starrer Mary Kom is a sports biography of the Olympics boxer Mary Kom. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. In the movie, Priyanka Chopra essays the lead role of boxer Mary Kom, along with Darshan Kumar, who plays the role of her husband, and Sunil Thapa, who portrays the character of her mentor. The biographical sports drama flick depicts Mary Kom's journey of becoming a boxer to her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo. As per Box Office India's reports, the movie managed to earn Rs. 640 million as its domestic collection. Let's take a look at awards won by the blockbuster film.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in Shonali Bose's directorial The Sky Is Pink. She portrayed the role of Aditi Chaudhary in the flick and was lauded by the critics. The actor will reportedly be next seen in the film We Can Be Heroes and The Matrix 4. Her production, Paani, also received several accolades at the recent National Film Awards.
