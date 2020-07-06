Accolades Won By Priyanka Chopra's 'Mary Kom'; Dadasaheb Phalke, National Award, & More

Priyanka Chopra starrer Mary Kom is a sports biography of the Olympics boxer Mary Kom. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. In the movie, Priyanka Chopra essays the lead role of boxer Mary Kom, along with Darshan Kumar, who plays the role of her husband, and Sunil Thapa, who portrays the character of her mentor. The biographical sports drama flick depicts Mary Kom's journey of becoming a boxer to her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo. As per Box Office India's reports, the movie managed to earn Rs. 640 million as its domestic collection. Let's take a look at awards won by the blockbuster film.

Awards won by the film Mary Kom

BIG Star Entertainment Awards: Most Entertaining Social Drama Film

Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards: Best Film

National Film Awards: Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment

Star Guild Awards: The Guild Presidents Award for Best Film

Stockholm International Film Festival Junior: Bronze Horse Award (Best Film)

Awards won by Priyanka Chopra for Mary Kom

Arab Indo Bollywood Awards: Best Actress in a Leading Role

BIG Star Entertainment Awards: Most Entertaining Actor in a Social Drama Film – Female and Most Entertaining Film Actor – Female

Lions Gold Awards: Favourite Actor in a Leading Role – Female

Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards: Smita Patil Memorial Award for Best Actor

Screen Awards: Best Actress

Star Guild Awards: Best Actress in a Leading Role and Dialogue of the Year

Stardust Awards: Best Actress in a Drama

Awards won by the director Omung Kumar for Mary Kom

Arab Indo Bollywood Awards: Best Debut Director

International Indian Film Academy Awards: Best Debut Director

Lions Gold Awards: Favourite Debut Director

Star Guild Awards: Best Debut Director

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in Shonali Bose's directorial The Sky Is Pink. She portrayed the role of Aditi Chaudhary in the flick and was lauded by the critics. The actor will reportedly be next seen in the film We Can Be Heroes and The Matrix 4. Her production, Paani, also received several accolades at the recent National Film Awards.

