When Priyanka Chopra Revealed Some Interesting Details About Her Wedding On Talk Shows

Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut with the film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003 and then went on to do many movies like Andaaz (2003), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Kaminey (2009), 7 Khoon Maaf (2011), Barfi! (2012), Mary Kom (2014), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and more. The actor also recently started working in Hollywood movies, where she made her debut in Baywatch (2017). Priyanka Chopra's marriage to the famous American singer and actor Nick Jonas in 2018 also gained a lot of attention. The wedding was private and Priyanka Chopra revealed the details of her wedding in many talk shows after it happened. Here are a few interesting details from her lavish wedding that Priyanka mentioned on many talk shows:

The Proposal

Priyanka Chopra appeared on an Indian chat show with Kareena Kapoor, where both the actors talked about their private marriages. On the show, Priyanka revealed that Nick had proposed to her in Greece after a short period of dating and Priyanka had said yes. Even Saif Ali Khan had proposed to Kareena in Greece.

No cellphones

In another segment of the same talk show, Priyanka revealed how she managed to keep the wedding so private. She revealed that no cellphones were allowed at her wedding. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra didn't want any pictures to leak in the press before they made official announcements.

Two ceremonies

Priyanka mentioned on The Ellen DeGeneres Show how she had two ceremonies for her wedding. One was Christian, where she was seen wearing a white gown and one was Indian, where the actor sported a red lehenga. She also mentioned another event that happened which was her wedding reception in Mumbai.

Getting married in India

Priyanka Chopra spilled some private details about her marriage location on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She mentioned how she wanted to get married on some private island but the logistics of it were getting hard. This is when Nick Jonas suggested that they get married in India, as he wanted to take his bride from her home.

Sangeet

Priyanka then explained what sangeet was to Jimmy Fallon and said that it was like a rehearsal dinner but not boring. She then mentioned how her family was very "extra" and that the ceremony basically looked like Coachella. She also mentioned that Nick came out of a cake during the sangeet.

Promo Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

