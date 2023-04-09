Priyanka Chopra Talks To Fans, Shares An Update About Jee Le Zaraa | WATCH

Priyanka Chopra recently visited Mumbai with her family ahead of Citadel's release. The actress arrived in the city with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie Jonas Chopra and her mother, Madhu Chopra. In a week-long trip, Priyanka attended the NMACC launch event, as well as, the Citadel promotion and premiere event. From one such events held for the promotion of her web series, Priyanka interacted with her fans and has now shared a video from the meet and greet session.

Throughout her stay in India, Priyanka shared several glimpses from her Mumbai trip. Even after her return, the Aitraaz actress took to her Instagram to share a special video from a fan meet-up event. The fans were excited to see her in the city and asked her several questions about her upcoming Hindi movie. In the video, the actress can be seen interacting with her fans and answering their questions.

One of the fans from the event asked Priyanka about her next Bollywood movie. Before the actress could answer the question, her fans answered “Jee Le Zaraa” in unison. One of the attendees asked Priyanka when the movie will release to which the former Miss World asked if her fans are not happy that she is doing good work in Hollywood. Another fan asked the actress if she is okay to which Priyanka replied, “I’m actually okay, thank you for asking.”

In the meet and greet session with her fans, Priyanka recovered several gifts, compliments and good wishes from people who love her. The actress responded to their admiration by sharing the video on Instagram with the caption, “I am blessed to have this incredible army of well wishers who’ve been such an integral part of my journey… ❤️I truly adore every single one of you! Thank you for coming out to see me! #PCJManiacs 💕🥹🫶🏽”

Priyanka Chopra in Jee Le Zaraa

Farhan Akhtar will be back in the director's chair for the upcoming movie Jee Le Zaraa. The movie made a roaring buzz much before the shoot even began, because of its ensemble star cast featuring Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. In 2021, Farhan Akhtar announced the film with a motion poster and wrote, "Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra @katrinakaif @aliaabhatt will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road."

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeta Chopra in London

Soon after bidding adieu to India, Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse from her next location- London, where she is travelling for Citadel promotions. She posted a picture from the bed and wrote, “Nothing is going to be achieved today.” However, what made headlines came after this. Soon after Priyanka posted the photo, her cousin sister, Parineeti Chopra also posted a photo from the same location with the caption, “Same Mimi didi same.”

(picture: @priyankachopra/instagram)

(picture: @priyankachopra/instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's last Bollywood film was the 2018 movie The Sky Is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar.