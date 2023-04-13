Priyanka Chopra Starrer Love Again To Clash With Guardians Of The Galaxy 3

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan are all set to star in the romantic comedy movie Love Again. After several delays, It was originally slated to release on May 12. However, the release of the movie has now been pre-poned. The film will now hit theatres on May 5. While the reason behind the movie’s preponement is not certain yet, Deadline reported that Love Again withdrew its May 12 release given the heavy rush of screenings on the weekend.

May 12 is a busy weekend for the Hollywood box office with the release of L’immensità, Blackberry, Ben Affleck’s Hypnotic, Book Club: The Next Chapter, Rally Road Racers, Knights of the Zodiac, It Ain’t Over and Monica. With the May 5 release Love Again will be premiered alongside One Ranger, Chile ‘76 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Priyanka Chopra in Love Again

Priyanka Chopra will star in the Hollywood movie Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The movie is directed by Jim Strouse. The film’s plot revolves around Mira Ray, played by Priyanka, who tries to get back to her normal life after the passing away of her fiance. In the process, she continues to send romantic text messages on her finance’s number, unaware that it is being sent to a journalist, Rob Burns, played by Heughan.

Burns is assigned with working on a profile of celebrity singer Celine Dion, who plays herself in the movie. When Burns begins to receive Mira’s texts, he starts to fall in love with her. Along with Dion, Burns figures out how he can meet Mira and make her fall in love with him. Priyanka Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas also features in a cameo in the Love Again movie.