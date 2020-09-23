Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Jonas Brothers For Their Nominations At BMA 2020

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently congratulated Jonas Brothers for their Billboard Music Awards 2020 on Instagram. Boy band Jonas Brothers has been nominated in four categories at the Billboard Music Awards 2020. Take a look at the post and see for which categories Jonas Brothers have been nominated.

Priyanka congratulates Jonas Brothers

Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently shared a post by Billboard Music Awards 2020 that mentioned Jonas Brothers had been nominated for four music awards. The actor wrote - 'Congratulations Jonas Brothers for your Billboard Music Awards 2020 nominations' (sic). She also tagged her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas in the post.

The Jonas Brothers have been nominated for these four awards at the Billboard Music Awards 2020:

Top Artist 2020

Top Duo/Group 2020

Top Radio Song 2020

Top Radio Songs Artist 2020

The Billboard Music Awards 2020 will be broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre, in LA, on October 14. Artist Post Malone has been nominated in 15 categories for the awards. Artists Taylor Swift and Billie Elish have also been nominated for a few of the awards.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Actor Priyanka Chopra is very active on her Instagram. For her last post, the actor posted a small video of her last appearance at the Emmy Awards function. The actor could be seen in her iconic red dress and also added a small caption with her post. The caption read - 'good luck to all the nominees this evening! #throwback #Emmys' (sic). Many fans liked and commented on the post. Take a look:

In another post, fans could see the picture of the recently deceased US Supreme Court Judge Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The post contained a quote by her which read - 'For both men and women the first step in getting power is to become visible to others, and then to put on an impressive show. . . . As women achieve power, the barriers will fall. As society sees what women can do, as women see what women can do, there will be more women out there doing things, and we’ll all be better off for it' (sic). Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

