Sweta Keswani Reminisces Interviewing Priyanka Chopra; Asks Media To Stop Comparing Them

The Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii fame, Sweta Keswani Andino recently took to Instagram to reminisce the good old days as she shared a major throwback picture with global star Priyanka Chopra from back in 2005. On September 18, 2020, Sweta, whose career catapulted after starring in the Star Plus show, dug up her photo gallery to share some BTS moments from her interview with Chopra.

Sharing the photograph from the promotional interview of 2005's film Yakeen, the television actor-host joked about being compared to the 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood and said, "The only thing common is that we have American husbands".

Sweta praised Priyanka for her being 'forthcoming' and 'honest'

For the unversed, back in the day, Sweta Keswani was quite often compared with Priyanka Chopra by the media for being her lookalike. Thus, Sweta has finally come up with a humourous reply for all the comparisons as she shared a throwback picture with Chopra from their interview for 'Yakeen' in 2005. Sweta shared the picture on her Instagram handle and asked 'Indian media' to look at the picture carefully and stop comparing them.

Furthermore, she also jokingly wrote that apart from having Indian roots, the only common thing between Chopra and her is that both of them have American husbands.

The caption of her post read, "Interviewing Mrs. Jonas in 2005 during my hosting days! For all the Indian media and friends that would say we look alike please look at us carefully and please stop comparing. The only thing common is our Indian roots ... oops and that we have American husbands!".

In her 'nostalgic' Instagram post, a young Priyanka Chopra is seen sporting a sleeveless baby pink tee paired with a pair of three-quarter pants. On the other hand, Sweta, aka Avantika from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, wore a white spaghetti top along with light-washed blue denim pants.

Check out her IG post below:

Furthermore, although Sweta Keswani didn't remember whom she did the interview for, she was all-praise about the Baywatch actor for being forthcoming and honest in her replies. The Nach Baliye 3 contestant wrote, "I don’t even remember the name of the show anymore but you 3 were the best thing that came out of it. I do recollect her being very forthcoming and honest in her replies! (sic)".

