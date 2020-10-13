From Hina Khan To Priyanka Chopra, Stars Who Confessed To Being 'Daddy's Little Girl'

Bollywood and TV actors seldom talk about their family lives and whom they are close to. However, there are some father-daughter goals in the Hindi film industry that inspires the audience. Here is a list of actors who have shared their close bond with their fathers, from Hina Khan to Priyanka Chopra. Take a look.

Hina Khan

Naagin 5 actor Hina Khan shared on her strong relationship with her father. Hina Khan often credits her father for her success. According to Bollywood Life, Hina Khan stated that her father Aslam Khan has supported her in every point of her life. She stated "All the credit goes to my dad for all that has taken place in my professional and personal life so far. Had he not been there, I would not have been able to make it to where I am. He is the one who has always been there and supported me throughout".

Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood-Hollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has always confessed about being daddy's girl. She even has the phrase 'Daddy's li'l girl' tattooed on to her wrist in her father's handwriting. Unfortunately her father Dr Ashok Chopra passed away on June 10, 2013, after suffering from cancer. In an article by filmibeat, Priyanka Chopra was quoted saying, “I am my daddy's little girl. He is my superhero. The man I marry needs to be a chhavi (mirror image) of my dad. It doesn't matter which profession or place he belongs to, but he should be someone whom I respect tremendously”.

Anushka Sharma

Actor Anushka Sharma is born and brought up in an army house background as her father was an army officer. She has often attributed her father and her upbringing as a major feature in her success. She shared a post on Fathers Day recently hoping all girls have a father like hers.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is a Bollywood actor and daughter of acclaimed Indian actor Anil Kapoor. She often posts about her father on her social media. She recently spoke about how the blame of nepotism doesn't affect her and how she is proud to be the daughter of Anil Kapoor, as he has worked very hard to give her this life that she has. Sonam has often posted about father with the recent one being a nostalgic post showing how the daughter dotes on her megastar father. Take a look.

Mr. India and Malang!🎬

1987 and 2020!

Dad, your timeless appearance, hard work and talent inspires us all! Wishing you and the entire crew of Malang all the very best! @AnilKapoor ❤#UnleashTheMadness #FlashbackFriday

Biggest inspiration is my dad @AnilKapoor he's my hero

