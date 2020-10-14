Priyanka Chopra Jumps With Joy At Crossroads; Fans Say 'gorgeous As Always'

Priyanka Chopra has the best ways to entertain her fans with her social media posts and updates. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her jumping with delight. She can be seen jumping at the crossroads somewhere in the woods in Europe. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post:

Also Read Kareena Kapoor Asks, 'Any Place In IPL' As Taimur Plays Cricket; Priyanka Chopra Reacts

At the crossroads

Priyanka Chopra is known for her fun posts and captions on her social media handle. She keeps her fans entertained and updated about her reel and real life. Her recent post is another cute one that steals the hearts of her fans. In her recent post, Priyanka Chopra can be seen jumping in the woods with delight. The moment has been perfectly captured by the person clicking the picture. She can be seen wearing a white hoodie and navy blue lower with long black boots. She is also following the Covid-19 norms and can be seen wearing a face mask.

Her fans took to the comments section and poured compliments on her new delightful picture. Many of her fans called her joyful and cute while others showed their emotions with heart and fire emojis. See how fans loaded her comment section with cute compliments.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra Highlights Stories Of 5 Teen Activists On International Day Of Girl Child



In one of her recent posts, Priyanka wished a happy birthday to one of the most special people in her life. She took to her Instagram handle and posted a cute message for her maid of honour, who has also been her roommate.

In the post, she shared a heartfelt message along with a sweet video clip that depicts some special moments of the duo together. In the caption, Priyanka stated that from being her roommate to the maid of honour, they have been through many ups and downs in life. And despite all this, they have always been together. She added as to how she misses celebrating her pal’s birthday this year and stated how she is dearly loved by her. In the end, she tagged her lovely maid of honour and wished her a happy birthday.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pens Heartfelt Note On Friend Tamanna's B'day: 'Always Together'

Also Read From Hina Khan To Priyanka Chopra, Stars Who Confessed To Being 'Daddy's Little Girl'

Image Source- Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.