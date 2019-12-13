Nick Jonas Reveals That Pup Gino Is The Reason Behind Priyanka Being Miffed, Read Here

On the occasion of their anniversary, Priyanka Chopra surprised Nick Jonas with a German shepherd puppy named Gino. However, Nick Jonas revealed that the pupper has caused a 'division in the family' & Instagram is behind it! Thinking why? Well, it's because Gino has 330k followers, and although Priyanka Chopra's dog, Diana's Instagram has been there for a year, she has only 148k followers.

READ: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Sangeet Ceremony Inspires A Reality-based Amazon Series

READ: Priyanka Chopra Shares A Video Of Cats Reacting To Cat Filter And It's Superb

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas are teaming up with Amazon for an unscripted series, produced by the two of them, in order to highlight the Indian pre-wedding tradition of Sangeet. Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old actress made the announcement stating that it has been inspired by her wedding itself. "At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives.", read an excerpt from her post. For the duo, their Sangeet played an important role leading up to their wedding in December. The two of them held two weddings by honoring both their family's traditions.

READ: Priyanka Chopra Shines In An Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At Marrakech Film Festival

On the professional front, Priyanka has last seen in Shonali Bose's film The Sky is Pink. The movie also featured Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. She will be next seen in Netflix’s adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel The White Tiger and Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes. It has been reported that a series based on the life of Madhuri Dixit produced by Chopra is also in the talks.

READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Age Is Only Discussed When The Woman Is Older

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.