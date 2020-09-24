Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba To Encourage BIPOC And Women Filmmakers; Details Inside

Purple Pebble Pictures, a production house run by actor Priyanka Chopra, has recently partnered with a program that was launched by ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group. The program is called 'First Time Directors programme for BIPOC and women filmmakers' as mentioned by Variety. Read ahead to know more about the collaboration and other production houses that have also joined the initiative.

First Time Directors programme for BIPOC is a program that will help Black, Indigenous, people of colour and women to share and make projects that are inspired by the community and that would also help the same community at large. Many actors and their production houses have joined hands to help this project.

Other actors apart from Priyanka Chopra that are also lending their support are Idris Elba, Salma Hayek, John Leguizamo, Eva Longoria, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance.

The actor talked about her new collaborative project with 'Variety'. She mentioned that when she had formed her production company, their mission was clearly directed towards creating opportunities 'where there were few'. She also added that her production company wanted to help 'tell global stories for global audiences irrespective of location and language'.

The world is a melting pot of different cultures

Continuing on her topic, she stated she was proud to say that her production house had 'remained true to that mission' ever since its first day and that it prioritised content over anything else. Talking about diversity, the actor mentioned that 'not just the US but the world was is a melting pot of different races, ethnicities, and religions'. Finally, the actor added that entertainment that was consumed by the world must 'reflect the world we actually live in'.

Priyanka also talked about how she was 'proud' to join ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group on their initiative 'to not only tell diverse stories but to do so from diverse storytellers'. Idris Elba also talked a bit about joining the project. The British actor mentioned that he was ' incredibly proud to join a group of such extraordinary talent'.

Actor Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink opposite actors Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf. The film was written and directed by Shonali Bose. The film gained much critical acclaim.

Promo Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra & Idris Elba's Instagram

