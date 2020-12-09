Priyanka Chopra Joins Viral Trend Of 'Elf On Shelf' Meme With 'Oprah On Chopra' Pic

Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her joining the viral trend of Elf on the Shelf meme. The actor was seen posing in a white outfit with a happy picture of Oprah Winfrey on her shoulders. The actor shared her hilarious version of the Elf on the Shelf meme as she tagged the picture as ‘Oprah on Chopra’. She then added a hashtag ‘#hadto’ to express that she is also jumping into the trend.

Fans in a huge number appreciated Priyanka Chopra's picture with several laughing emoticons. Actor Ileana D'Cruz also praised the picture. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram picture.

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra elated as she shares picture of the jacket of her memoir 'Unfinished'

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra talks about the dress that made her feel like a 'real-life dancing emoji'

Priyanka Chopra’s memoir

Priyanka Chopra's memoir 'Unfinished' has been a major talk of the town and the actor has been quite actively posting about the release. Ahead of its release, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a picture of the jacket of her memoir. In the picture, Priyanka is all smiles as she holds the jacket of her book. In the jacket, she is seen resting on a table with both her hands under her chin.

In the caption of the post, Priyanka said that she wrapped the jacket of her upcoming book around another one to see how it looks. She expressed that she wanted to know what it would feel like around her actual book. She also added that she is extremely excited as the first printed copy of her book comes out next month.

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares stunning portrait; calls herself 'day dreamer; night thinker'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Unfinished cover

Back in 2018, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a glimpse of the cover of the book on Instagram and also gave an account of it with a lengthy post. In the caption, she had shared how writing Unfinished gave her a sense of accomplishment. She wrote that she always wanted to write a book, but the timing never felt right.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas added that before starting to write, she wants to do more, live more, and achieve more, and then pen it down on the paper and expose things that she wanted the world to read. Adding further, she wrote that now when she looks back on her life as a public person, she is proud of what she has done in life. She has realised that one doesn’t have to be finished telling their story to the world, she continued.

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra praises Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman 1984', says 'This looks amazing'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.