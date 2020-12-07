Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Stunning Portrait; Calls Herself 'day Dreamer; Night Thinker'

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and posted a stunning photo of herself in a white formal suit. She left her hair naturally open and opted for minimal makeup. Sharing the photo, she went on to call herself a "day dreamer and night thinker." Soon, Priyanka's Instagram post met with a flurry of comments. A user wrote, "You are good, you are beautiful, you are clever, you are strong!", whereas another fan penned, "Love you, queen Priyanka." Many simply dropped several hearts and fire emoticons on the post.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter and recently opined her thoughts on the farmers' protest row. As the farmers met the government for the fifth time on Saturday with their demands for scrapping the three new farm laws, Priyanka Chopra tweeted that this "crisis should be resolved sooner than later". Calling the farmers "India's food soldiers", Chopra wrote that their "fears need to be allayed and hopes need to be met." She replied to Diljit Dosanjh's tweet, in which the latter had shared photos of farmers being fed by people.

Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later. https://t.co/PDOD0AIeFv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2020

On the work front, PeeCee recently unveiled the trailer of her upcoming Netflix film, We Can Be Heroes, in which she plays the role of an antagonist. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, Boyd Holbrook, Hala Finley, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Lotus Blossom, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Sung Kang, Vivien Lyra Blair, Adriana Barraza and Christopher McDonald among others. Sharing the trailer, Priyanka wrote, "Power comes in all sizes and it arrives on Christmas Day! These amazing kids have a secret weapon - Teamwork.

It brought different energy on set and is the life of this film."

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be a part of the sci-fi franchise, Matrix 4 and the shooting for the same was put to hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, the team has begun shooting for the same now. Priyanka will be seen alongside Keanu Reeves, who will make his comeback as Neo in the film.

