Priyanka Chopra Shares Pictures From WEF, Davos; Stresses On 'philanthropy At Scale'

Priyanka Chopra took part in a fireside chat with many renowned figures at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos. The actress spoke about creating a kind of progress one wants to see and why 'philanthropy' is important to solve the world's most challenging problems. Giving a powerful example of how India successfully eradicated poverty with the help of 200 million people, she stressed on creating a 'population', people want to invest in.

Talking about why she wants to be part of the change, Priyanka said, “I want my kids to grow up in a world where the world leaders have listened to Greta’s (Thunberg) generation, where the climate crisis is contained if not averted, where a woman’s ability to succeed is a basic human right and not based on geography and chance.”

She also shared a happy picture of herself having a hearty laugh with Dr. Ngozi at the meet. Introducing Dr. Ngozi to her fans, she wrote in the caption, “Dr. Ngozi on behalf of Gavi has vaccinated 86% of the world’s children and has saved over 13 million lives since 2000".

Priyanka Chopra shares pictures from WEF, Davos

Chopra Jonas is partnering with Global Goal Live, a campaign led by Global Citizen and consulting firm Teneo. The campaign calls on billionaires to address the inequality gap between the world’s wealthiest and poorest countries. The Global Goals campaign was agreed to by all 193 member states of the United Nations in 2015.

The actress addressed all the above issues in a fireside chat coinciding with the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Back in 201, a leading media publication named Priyanka Chopra Jonas as one of Bollywood's highest-paid actors with $10 million in annual earnings.

