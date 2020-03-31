Priyanka Chopra Gets Called 'grandma' By Journalist; Netizens Give It Back Just As Good

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently subjected to name-calling over social media. A foreign journalist shared the video of Priyanka and Nick Jonas dancing to a popular song and called Priyanka Chopra Jonas a grandmother. This did not go well with fans of the actor as they slammed the journalist for her regressive comment.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas labelled grandmother by foreign a journalist

Recently, a tweet posted by a foreign journalist displayed trolling nature as she called Priyanka Chopra Jonas a grandmother. The journalist shared the video of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas dancing to Aankh Marey from Simmba. The video shows the couple cutely dancing and following the hook steps of the song while having a blissful time. The journalist then captioned the picture as an exclusive video, of Nick Jonas dancing with his grandmother. This comment by the journalist did not go well with fans of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas as they slammed the journalist on the social media platform for her comment.

Exclusive video of Nick Jonas dancing to “Aankh Marey” with his grandmother pic.twitter.com/2v1O6SpWHu — sameera khan (@SameeraKhan) March 29, 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have been married for quite a while now and the couple is often spotted having a good time with each other. Priyanka Chopra Jonas often shows up in Nick Jonas' song videos while Nick Jonas often shows up at several festivities with Priyanka Chopra. The couple is loved by many fans who love to adore them. Netizens decided to give it back to the journalist for making such a comment.

Why are you jealous 😂😂😂 — Incognito.global.Protagonist (@M_Knows_1_Thing) March 29, 2020

What's the bitterness about?

They are just husband and wife... — Md.Aslam 🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@MdAslam31975083) March 29, 2020

What a pity - shaming someone on her age. This is the lowest one could go !! — Madeeha Anwar (@MadeehaAnwar) March 29, 2020

That's a hubby dancing with his wifey. Why are you so jealous tho ? — Yαʋαᴎi (@princessyavani) March 29, 2020

