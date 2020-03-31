The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Priyanka Chopra Gets Called 'grandma' By Journalist; Netizens Give It Back Just As Good

Hollywood News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently labelled grandmother by a foreign journalist. Netizens took no time in slamming the regressive thinking of the media person.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently subjected to name-calling over social media. A foreign journalist shared the video of Priyanka and Nick Jonas dancing to a popular song and called Priyanka Chopra Jonas a grandmother. This did not go well with fans of the actor as they slammed the journalist for her regressive comment.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’ First Amazon Prime Web Series Title Just Got Revealed?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas labelled grandmother by foreign a journalist 

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas 'hope Everyone Is Okay' In A Video Posted By Them

Recently, a tweet posted by a foreign journalist displayed trolling nature as she called Priyanka Chopra Jonas a grandmother. The journalist shared the video of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas dancing to Aankh Marey from Simmba. The video shows the couple cutely dancing and following the hook steps of the song while having a blissful time. The journalist then captioned the picture as an exclusive video, of Nick Jonas dancing with his grandmother. This comment by the journalist did not go well with fans of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas as they slammed the journalist on the social media platform for her comment.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are Complete Couple Goals As They Quarantine Together

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have been married for quite a while now and the couple is often spotted having a good time with each other. Priyanka Chopra Jonas often shows up in Nick Jonas' song videos while Nick Jonas often shows up at several festivities with Priyanka Chopra. The couple is loved by many fans who love to adore them. Netizens decided to give it back to the journalist for making such a comment.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Give Fitness Goals During Lockdown

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
IMPORTANT: H1B workers seek 180 instead of 60-day stay in US post-unemployment period
H1B WORKERS SEEK 180 INSTEAD OF 60-DAY STAY IN US POST-UNEMPLOYMENT PERIOD
COVID-19
MALLYA ASKS INDIAN GOVT FOR HELP
Swamy
INDIA NEEDS A NEW CAA: DR SWAMY
Lockdown
MISHTI SHOPS OPENS IN BENGAL
Pune startup gets funding for ion generator that can curb virus load by upto 99% in 1 hour
STARTUP'S GENERATOR TO CURB VIRUS
Samosa
UP MAN CALLS DM'S CONTROL ROOM