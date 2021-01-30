Priyanka Chopra Launches Her First Brand, Has 'surreal Feeling' To Share 'labour Of Love'

Right from model, actor, singer to producer, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has donned multiple hats in her career. The actor is set to add one more feather in her cap—of an entrepreneur. She has announced her first brand, her own haircare line called Anomaly. She is all set to unveil a hair care range of products.

READ: ‘I Didn't Expect': Priyanka Chopra Says Fans’ Love For ‘Barfi’ Makes Her Happiest

Priyanka Chopra launches haircare brand

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to share that it was a ‘surreal moment’ for her to introduce to her fans the ‘first brand’ she ever created.

The Barfi! star added that she had been working on the product for the last 18 months and got overwhelmed with the feeling of finally sharing her ‘labour of love’ with the world.

Priyanka stated that her products drew from her own experiences as she ‘tried a lot’ and ‘learned a lot’ about haircare over the years, which provided her the knowledge about what gave her ‘great hair days’, what didn’t, and ‘everything in between’.

READ:Priyanka Chopra Jonas May Be The First 'Jonas' To Win An Oscar, Believes Husband Nick

She wrote about combining those learnings into a collection of products that gives hair the ‘TLC it deserves.’

The actor informed that the products were ‘vegan and clean’, with high-performance ingredients, and that the bottles were made from ‘100% plastic trash’ from the oceans and landfills.

She stated that the brand was ‘democratizing sustainable beauty’, sharing that it should not ‘cost us the Earth’ and yet, be available to all.

The range is set to be unveiled on January 31 at Target in the USA, before expanding to other countries.

She added that the products followed a ‘- = +’ strategy which meant ‘less equals more'. She stated that they had done away with all ‘unnecessary packaging’, and invested that into products ‘superior to anything else on the aisle.’

Priyanka Chopra on professional front

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently seen in The White Tiger, which has been receiving good reviews since its release on Netflix. The movie is based on the book of the name, and stars Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao too.

The other ventures in her kitty include Matrix 4, on which she has maintained silence. Recently, she has also kickstarted work on the series Citadel.

READ:'Freaking': Priyanka Chopra Jonas Recalls How Zipper Broke Before Walking Cannes Carpet

READ:Cardi B Was 'crying And Angry' After Watching 'The White Tiger'; Priyanka Chopra Reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.