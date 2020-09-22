Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says People Will Like 'The Matrix 4', Feels Proud To Be A Part

The Matrix 4 is one of the most anticipated upcoming films. It stars several actors from the old cast who are returning to the franchise. Many new members are also joining the Matrix franchise with the forthcoming movie and among them is recent Emmy-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. He recently opened upon about its script and director Lana Wachowski.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II hails The Matrix 4 script and director

In a recent interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II talked about his upcoming project, The Matrix 4. Recalling his reaction to the film’s script, he said that he was like ‘Wow, people are really gonna like this. I like this. People are really gonna like this.’ The actor mentioned that it is different, but at the same time, it is also the same. He stated that the script is “really, really very intelligent” blend of what the audiences want and what they may not know that they want.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also spoke about his meeting with Lana Wachowski and how he feels being a part of The Matrix 4. He recalled that his first meeting with Wachowski was not an audition. He mentioned that it was a meeting about them getting to know each other, and their stories, and how he is as an actor. The Us star stated that the filmmaker was interested in creating a family before she was interested in creating a cast. Abdul-Mateen II asserted that he was “very fortunate” enough to be welcomed into that family. He noted that to be over in Berlin making something special is definitely something that he is proud to say he is a part of.

Abdul-Mateen II is known for playing David Kane / Black Manta in Aquaman (2018). He has appeared in movies like Baywatch, The Greatest Showman, First Match, Boundaries and more. The actor has also worked in a few television series. He recently won Primetime Emmy Award for Oustanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in Watchmen series. Abdul-Mateen II will next be seen in The Trail of the Chicago 7 and Candyman.

The Matrix 4 cast includes Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jade Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson as they will reprise their roles from the previous films. The new cast reportedly includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman in undisclosed characters. The Matrix 4 is currently scheduled to release on April 1, 2022.

