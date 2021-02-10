Daily Ent Recap Feb 10: Priyanka Chopra Mentions Thalapathy In Her Memoir & Other News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished mentions how Thalapathy Vijay made a lasting impression on her to Anupam Kher joins Koo, an Indian micro-blogging site, many celebrities made headlines on February 10. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap.

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished mentions how Thalapathy Vijay made a lasting impression on her

In her memoir, Priyanka Chopra has written about how the Tamil superstar made a lasting impression on her. She has written how she was left in awe of Vijay's generosity and humility. She also has mentioned the example Vijay set for her as fans flocked to click pictures with her when she was shooting for Quantico. She made her acting debut with the Tamil film Thamizhan which released in 2002. Read the full story: 'Unfinished': Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Vijay Made A 'lasting Impression' On Her

Anupam Kher joins Koo, an Indian micro-blogging site

Anupam Kher has joined Koo, an Indian micro-blogging site. He took to Twitter to announce his Koo account details. Koo is an Indian app which was launched under the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge last year. Aprameya Radhakrishna is the CEO of the application. Read the full story: Anupam Kher Joins Homegrown Twitter-substitute 'Koo', Urges People To Join The Platform

Kangana Ranaut slams Twitter

Kangana Ranaut has slammed Twitter for banning only Indian accounts and not handles of civil society activists, politicians, and media. She tweeted that it is now time to shift to Koo, the Indian micro-blogging site. The government had ordered to block 1,178 accounts with links to Pakistan and Khalistan supporters. Read the full story: Kangana Ranaut Says 'your Time Is Up Twitter', 'thrilled' To Experience Koo App

Borat 2's Maria Bakalova joins the cast of Bubble

Maria Bakalova has joined the cast of Judd Apatow's movie titled as Bubble. The movie is a comedy film and is set to release to Netflix. Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Pedro Pascal, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Peter Serafinowicz and David Duchovny are also going to star in the film. Read the full story: 'Borat 2' Star Maria Bakalova Joins Cast Of Judd Apatow's Next Directorial 'The Bubble'

Janhvi Kapoor share pics from the sets of Good Luck Jerry

Jahnvi Kapoor shared pictures from her time on the sets of her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry. The shooting of the movie was taking place near Punjab Bagh area in Patiala. The movie is being directed by Siddharth Sengupta. Read the full story: Janhvi Kapoor Says, 'film Shoots Are Fun'; Shares Pics From The Sets Of 'Good Luck Jerry'

