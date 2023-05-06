Priyanka Chopra Shares 'embarrassing Memory' With A Mexican Connection

Priyanka Chopra, who is busy promoting her recently released film Love Again, recalled when she "farted in public". The Citadel actress was a guest on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, where she spoke about her most embarrassing memory that she would like to forget about. "I farted in public once, I would like to forget that. I had Mexican food for lunch. No one knew. We are not denying nothing," she said at the late-night chat show hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.

About Love Again

Helmed by Jim Strouse, the romantic comedy-drama also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The movie hit the theatres on May 5. Love Again also features Nick Jonas in a cameo appearance. Earlier, Priyanka revealed how it was awkward for her to kiss a 'random guy' for a scene due to Covid -19 pandemic but then Nick stepped in.

Love Again screening and premiere



A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra shared pictures on her Instagram handle from the screening of Love Again in New York. For an after-screening event, she opted for a pink cut-out outfit and let her hair loose. In the images, we could see Priyanka and Nick Jonas posing with Madhu Chopra and Denise Jonas, respectively.

The pictures also featured Nick's elder brother Kevin Jonas and sister-in-law Danielle Jonas. The party was held at Priyanka’s New York restaurant Sona. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Family.. to every one that came to support. I love you.. without you, none of it is possible."

For the premiere night of Love Again, Priyanka Chopra opted for a blue gown and accessorised her ensemble with statement jewellery. The album also included some pictures from the red carpet event. In the caption, she wrote, "It’s coming to a theater near u!! @loveagainmovie’s premiere night."



Priyanka Chopra's projects

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel is dropping weekly episodes. The action show premiered on April 28. Priyanka will begin shooting for Heads of State, which will see her co-starring alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa opposite Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The movie has been delayed over various reasons, but Priyanka shared that she was hopeful that it will go on the floors sometime next year.