Priyanka Chopra Jonas Or Kylie Jenner: Who Wore The White Blazer Dress Better?

The blazer dress is a fashion trend that does not seem to go old. Be it casual events or formal functions, a blazer dress suits all occasions. Recently, two fashion icons, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kylie Jenner were seen sporting a similar white blazer dress. Let’s take a look at the two divas sporting a similar white blazer dress and find out who wore the white look better.

Fashion Face-off: Priyanka Chopra vs Kylie Jenner

Priyanka Chopra's photo

Pic Credit: Viral Bhayani Instagram

When Priyanka Chopra Jonas is out and about, she always puts her most fashionable foot forward. While stepping out in Tribecca, New York, the actor donned an on-trend white Reformation double-breasted blazer dress which was very late-summer chic. When The Sky Is Pink star debuted her tortoiseshell buttoned blazer dress, she paired it with dangly gold earrings, tiny ’90s-esque sunglasses, a beige handbag and bright PVC mule heels.

The Bajirao Mastani actor looked fashionably retro and her fans loved her new look. Priyanka’s dress was of mini length and had the double-breasted detailing, a notched lapel and slightly padded shoulders. It also had a slim cut and featured pockets at the waist. For makeup, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor opted for dark lips to accentuate her pout and kept her overall makeup to a bare minimum.

Kylie Jenner's photo

Kylie Jenner was the first from the two actors to opt for a white blazer dress. By donning a white blazer dress, she proved that this outfit is the perfect one to take from desk to dinner. Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner donned this attire for the MTV Video Music Awards. The model radiated boss lady vibes in this ensemble.

Kylie added a thick matching belt with a silver buckle to the double-breasted blazer dress to complete her ravishing look. She opted for minimal studs and opted for light makeup. She made sure that she highlighted her eyes well and let the focus stay on her crisp white dress. With strappy stilettos and her hair pulled back into a sleek bun, she rounded off her look.

(Pic Credit: Viral Bhayani Instagram)

