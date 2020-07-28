Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Donate For Bihar Flood Relief After Assam Floods

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently donated to the Assam Flood relief along with her husband Nick Jonas. Just a day later, the duo also donated to Bihar Flood relief as well. Priyanka shared the news on her social media and also added a few donations links of organisations working towards the same and urged her followers to donate as well.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas donate to Bihar Floods after Assam Floods

Taking to her social media, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “The monsoon in India have caused major devastation in many parts of the country. In the state of Bihar, which is where I was born, continuous heavy rains have caused major flooding". She further stated that just like Assam, millions of people have been affected with many of them getting displaced as the rains washed away their homes. She added that as they fight the devastating situation, the people need all the help that they can get.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas further wrote, "Nick and I have already donated to a few organisations whose teams are engaged in the active relief and rehabilitation work in the state. Now it’s your turn #BiharFloods". The actor then added a couple of donation links from different organisations that one can donate to. Urging her followers to donate as well, Jonas added the links to organisations like Goonj and Zomato Feeding India.

The Quantico actor made a similar post for Assam a day earlier on July 26. She wrote, "While we are all still dealing with the effects of the global pandemic, the Indian state of Assam has been grappling with another major crisis. It has been devastated by floods triggered by heavy monsoon showers affecting the lives of millions. The impact to life and land/property is unimaginable. The rapidly rising water level has also flooded the Kaziranga National Park, one of the finest wildlife sanctuaries in the world".

Further sharing the details of a couple of organisations, she wrote, "They need our attention and support. I’m sharing details of a few credible organizations that are doing some good work on the ground in Assam, and Nick and I have made a donation to each. Let us support them so they can continue to help those in need. #Assamfloods #PrayForAssam #AssamNeedsHelp".

