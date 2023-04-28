Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On Fear Of 'losing' Malti Marie: I Was So Close...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022. The Citadel star revealed that she and her husband Nick Jonas went through a tough time in their lives post the daughter's birth as she was delivered a trimester before the due date. Consequently, Malti Marie was kept in the NICU for more than 100 days before she could be taken home. Priyanka has now talked about how she coped with the situation and how it impacted her and Nick.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she might not be able to discipline Malti Marie because she is too scared to lose her. Talking about her daughter, the Citadel actress said, “I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything and I just want to see her happy.” She added that Malti is already a happy baby and that she wants her to be always joyous. The 40-year-old actor then went on to talk about how she feels closer to her mother after Malti's birth.

Priyanka recalled that her mother Madhu Chopra would “rip apart” people who hurt her and she used to ask her mother to calm down. The actress said that now she understood Madhu and her protective instinct better as she herself would “take someone out” to protect her daughter. Madhu has been by Priyanka's side during the ups and downs in the actress' career.

Priyanka also talked about how Nick Jonas stood by her as her pillar of support during Malti Marie’s birth. On the Today Show, the actress recalled that she was ‘shut down’ and did not know how to react when she heard the news of Malti’s premature birth. She shared that since her birth, Malti Marie has never been away from either one of her parents. Priyanka revealed, “I used to put my ear on her chest. I would wake up every couple of minutes just to see if she was OK.”

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel is out now, with new episodes streaming every Friday. Next, the actress will be seen in the movie Love Again alongside Sam Heughan. She has also announced that she will be starring in the movie Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka will also star in the Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.