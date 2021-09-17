Priyanka Chopra Responds To Backlash Over Her Series, 'The Activist'

Priyanka Chopra was recently roped in for the reality series, The Activist alongside Usher and Julianne Hough. The show focused on competition amongst social activists and their campaigns. These campaigns and ideas were supposed to be judged by a panel. As CBS announced the show, it faced backlash on social media claiming it to be "insensitive" and "tone-deaf". As a result, CBS changed the theme of the show to a documentary. Recently, Priyanka Chopra also released an apology and thanked activists for their work.

Following the Activist controversy, Priyanka Chopra released a written statement to apologise to those she had hurt by being a part of the show. In her statement, the Sky Is Pink actor wrote, "I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, Activism is fuelled by a cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect.". She further shared how people were heard and stated, "You were heard. The show got it wrong and I am sorry that my participation in a disappointed many of you.".

Priyanka Chopra highlights the need to recognise activists' work

The Quantico actor further stated, "The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly. I am happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I'm proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it's time to hit pause and reevaluate.". She also talked about the need to highlight the work of social activists and wrote, "There is a global community of activists who fight the fight every single day and put their blood sweat and tears into creating change but more often than not, they are really heard or acknowledged.". "Their work is so important that they too deserve to be recognised and celebrated. Thank you to each and every one of you for all that you do", she added.

CBS' The Activist not only faced criticism from people but also from celebrities, including Jameela Jamil. The show creators recently changed the theme of the show from competition to documentary. The rest of the details of the show were declared to remain the same which involve the participation of six activists and a cash prize.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra