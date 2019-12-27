Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Was The One Scared, Not Her

Nick Jonas recently uploaded a fun video with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In the video, the couple can be seen having some fun in the snow. As a reply to the post by Nick Jonas, wife Priyanka Chopra had the cutest thing to say. She said that she was not scared of the ride.

Priyanka Chopra’s reply to husband Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas uploaded a video with wife Priyanka Chopra on December 27, 2019 from Mammoth Lakes in California. In the video that was posted, the couple can be sliding in a tube through a slippery snow path. As a reply to what Nick Jonas had to say, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra reposted the video and said that she was not the one scared, it was Nick Jonas. She has also put the hashtag Christmas in the caption. This was put up as a reply to the caption put up by Nick Jonas, which said that trust falls were "2019" and trust tubing spins are the new thing. Have a look at the post here.

In the video, the duo can be heard asking the person to spin the tube. The task was to hold on to each other until the end of the ride. In the end, Priyanka Chopra can be heard saying, “We held on Babu.” She also mentions how they passed the test. Have a look at the video posted by Nick Jonas here.

Priyanka Chopra happy about how well husband Nick Jonas knows her

Priyanka Chopra recently posted a picture and a bunch of videos enjoying a ride on the snow-filled land. In the videos, she can be seen carefully riding the “batmobile”. In the caption for the post, she has written about how Santa drove on her batmobile. She has added how her husband knows her so well and how she is thankful. Have a look at the post here.

