'We Can Be Heroes' New Posters Featuring Priyanka Chopra Jones, Pedro Pascal & Others Out

We Can Be Heroes is an upcoming superhero film on Netflix. It is a stand-alone sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D which released back in 2005. The movie has an ensemble cast and now character posters of them are dropped.

'We Can Be Heroes' new posters out!

Netflix has shared nearly a dozen new We Can Be Heroes character posters. It includes both young and adult actors in one frame. We Can Be Heroes cast has Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Ms. Granada, Christian Slater as Tech-No, and Pedro Pascal as Marcus Moreno. It also features Sung Kang, Boyd Holbrook, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Haley Reinhart, Andy Walken, Brently Heilbron, Adriana Barraza, Christopher McDonald, Brittany Perry-Russell, and others. Take a look at the posters below.

Official Plot:

When alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their kids are whisked away to a government safe house. But whip-smart tween Missy Moreno (Yaya Gosselin) will stop at nothing to rescue her superhero dad, Marcus Moreno (Pedro Pascal). Missy teams up with the rest of the superkids to escape their mysterious government babysitter, Ms. Granada (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). If they're going to save their parents, they'll have to work together by using their individual powers — from elasticity to time control to predicting the future — and form an out-of-this-world team. Full of action and heart, WE CAN BE HEROES is directed by Robert Rodriguez (SPY KIDS, THE ADVENTURES OF SHARKBOY AND LAVAGIRL) and also stars Boyd Holbrook, Christian Slater, Chris McDonald, and Adriana Barraza.

J. J. Dashnaw replaces Taylor Lautner who portrayed Sharkboy in the 2005 film. He is said to appear as a stand-in body double in a silent cameo, where the character’s face is obscured by a mask. Fans of the movie expressed their distress as the Twilight star did not reprise his role, while many are happy to see Taylor Dooley return as Lavagirl.

We Can Be Heroes is written, produced, and directed by Robert Rodriguez. It is bankrolled by Troublemaker Studios. Netflix took over the distribution rights which were previously held by Dimension Films and Columbia Pictures. The movie is scheduled to release on January 1, 2021, on the streaming platform.

