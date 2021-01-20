Priyanka Chopra's Husband, Nick, To Feature In The Virtual Book Tour Of 'Unfinished'

The release of Priyanka Chopra's memoir, Unfinished, is right around the corner. In order to promote her book, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram in order to reveal that a virtual book tour will be held by the actor and time and again, her husband, Nick Jonas will be seen making an appearance during the same. The images below, which are essentially screenshots from Priyanka Chopra's Instagram stories, sees the official announcement of the virtual tour for Priyanka Chopra's book.

As one can see, in addition to Jonas, the pictures that succeed the tour announcement reveal that the virtual book tour for Priyanka Chopra's memoir will be graced by the likes of Lilly Singh, Edward Enninful and Glennon Doyle, all of whom have been mentioned in Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished.

At the foot of every single announcement picture, one can see that there's a paragraph dedicated to each and every personality who will be seen having a conversation with the actor. The paragraph intends on giving the reader a clue into what they mean to Chopra. The announcement images of Priyanka Chopra's book tour can be found below.

The images:

About Priyanka Chopra's 'Unfinished':

Priyanka Chopra's memoir, Unfinished, has reportedly been in the works for years now. As per an article on British Vogue, the actor has dedicated the book to the unfinished journey of her late father. As per the piece, the actor nearly penned down 20 journals, all of which were unfinished, which is a realization that came to her when she was packing up her Mumbai-based residence last year. Those journals reportedly helped the actor to write down the memoir that will soon be seen on bookshelves in the months to come.

As far as Priyanka Chopra's professional commitments are concerned, the actor will be next seen in a Netflix Original film, The White Tiger. The White Tiger features the likes of Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav, who was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Hostel Daze. Prior to that, Chopra was seen in yet another Netflix Original film, We Can Be Heroes.

