Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Her Nose Surgery That Went Wrong

Priyanka Chopra is known to be quite confident and outspoken about several issues relating to her personal and professional life. The actor has been recognised all over the world for her acting skills and has become a popular face in Hollywood as well. Quite recently, she has released her memoir titled Unfinished and has revealed many interesting details about her journey that may not have been known before. Speaking about an incident in her past, Chopra remembered the time when her nose surgery had gone completely wrong and that left her disturbed.

Priyanka Chopra’s nose surgery that went completely wrong

Priyanka Chopra’s glamorous looks earned her a lot of fame in her modelling career, as she went on to become Miss World in 2000. Her successful run in modelling was then followed by her entry into the world of films, where she was recognised for her acting skills soon enough. The actor has written in her memoir about the disturbing incident that took place in 2001, when her nose surgery went completely wrong and badly altered the look of her nose and face. The reason that she has stated behind the said surgery was the sinus infection that she was going through.

She revealed that a family friend of hers recommended a doctor, who told her about a polyp in her nasal cavity that had to be removed by surgery. However, the surgery that followed backfired for her, as the doctor accidentally shaved the bridge of her nose that altered her look. Priyanka also said that she and her mother were completely disturbed by the surgery and her face looked completely different. Consequently, Priyanka was made fun of by the media for her new look and that attack has continued throughout her professional life.

However, the incident did not bend her career in any way, as Priyanka went on to work in a number of hit films after the incident. These include massively successful films like Bluffmaster, Krrish, Fashion, Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, and many more. She eventually made her way into Hollywood by working in films and shows including Baywatch, Quantico, and others.

