'Pure Country' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Film

Pure Country is a Western musical film directed by Christopher Cain. The film is based on Dusty Wyatt Chandler, one of the biggest country stars who strays away from his traditional country roots. This musical film features some of Hollywood’s top actors. From George Strait to John Doe. Take a look at Pure Country’s cast list.

Pure Country Cast

1. John Doe

If you ever wondered who was the drummer in Pure Country, then the answer is John Doe. John Doe essayed the role of Earl Blackstock, Dusty Chandler’s drummer and best friend. John Doe is an American singer, songwriter and actor. John is the co-founder of LA punk band X. John is recognized for his role of Jeff Parker in the television series Roswell.

2. Molly McClure

Who played Grandma in Pure Country? Molly McClure essayed the role of Grandma Ivy Chandler. Molly appeared in several films and television series. Some of them are Daddy’s Dyin’, Who’s Got the Will, Murphy Brown, Mrs Doubtfire, Walker, Texas Ranger and City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold.

3. George Strait

George Strait portrayed the role of Wyatt Dusty Chandler. Dusty was a famous country singer who strayed away from his traditional country roots. The soundtrack called Pure Country produced several hit singles for George and became one of his best-selling albums to date. George also appeared in movies such as The Soldier, King of the Hill and Grand Champion. If you ever wondered how old was George Strait in the movie Pure Country, then the answer is he was 40-years-old.

4. Lesley Ann Warren

Lesley made her Broadway debut in 1963. She essayed the role of Lula Rogers, Dusty’s manager in the film. Lesley garnered recognition for her role in the television musical production of Cinderella. She also featured in a number of Disney musical films such as The Happiest Millionaire and the One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. Lesley also appeared in the film Songwriter and was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress by Golden Globe Award for the same. Other films of Lesley include A Night In Heaven, Choose Me, Clue, Color of Night and Secretary.

5. Isabel Glasser

Isabel Glasser played the role of Harley Tucker, Strait’s on-screen love interest. Isabel has appeared in a number of films and television series. She featured in the film Forever Young alongside Mel Gibson and Jamie Lee Curtis. Other movies that starred Isabel are Mother, Second Chances and Mentor. She was also part of the television series Law & Order and its entire franchise.

