'Fast Times At Ridgemont High' Cast Starred Sean Penn, Phoebe Cates And More In Lead Roles

Fast Times at Ridgemont High is an interesting comedy-drama film. The movie revolves around a group of high school students from Southern California. The film released on August 13, 1982, and back then, garnered heaps of praise from fans and audiences for acting skills and storyline. Amy Heckerling's film, written by Cameron Crowe, was adapted from his 1981 book of the same title. The movie is known for its gripping plot, interesting characters, and twists and turns. Know who is a part of the Fast Times at Ridgemont High cast below:

Fast Times at Ridgemont High cast

Sean Penn as Jeff Spicoli

In the cast of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Sean Penn was seen essaying the role of Jeff Spicoli. Jeff Spicoli is a carefree surfer running afoul of Mr Hand, a stern history teacher who is intolerant of Spicoli's disrespect of the laws of his classroom. He was also seen as a chirpy, flirtatious boy.

Jennifer Jason Leigh as Stacy Hamilton

In the cast of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Jennifer Jason Leigh plays the role of Stacy Hamilton. Brad's sister Stacy is a second-year university student. Stacy works at a pizza store at Ridgemont Mall along with her friend, Linda Barrett. Fans also wondered How old was Stacy in Fast Times at Ridgemont High? She was fifteen-year-old and also later got pregnant after her first sexual experience with Mike Damone.

Also read | Aatma Ka Ghar 2 Cast Boasts Of Actors Such As Harshvardhan Rane, Poorna, And More

Phoebe Cates as Linda Barrett

In the cast of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Phoebe Cates essays the role of Linda Barrett. In the film, Linda Barrett is best friends with Stacy Hamilton. They also work together at a pizza store at Ridgemont Mall. Fans also wondered, how old was Phoebe Cates in Fast Times at Ridgemont High? She was 19-year-old in the film and was known for her carefree attitude.

Also read | 'Always Be My Maybe' Cast: Keanu Reeves To Ali Wong; Check Out Full List

Supporting cast of Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Judge Reinhold as Bradley "Brad" Hamilton in Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Robert Romanus as Mike Damone in Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Brian Backer as Mark "Rat" Ratner in Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Ray Walston as Mr Hand in Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Also read | Southern Charm Cast: See Who Are The New Characters Of The Show

How old was the cast of Fast Times at Ridgemont High?

Sean Penn was 22 years old when he starred in the film. He is currently 60 years old. Jennifer Jason Leigh was 20 years old when she made her appearance in the film. She is currently 58 years old. Judge Reinhold was 25 years old in the film and she is now 63 years old. Robert Romanus was 26 years old and is 64 years old now. Phoebe Cates was 19 years old in the film and is now 57 years old.

Also read | Laguna Beach Cast Reunites After 16 Years For A Good Cause; Watch The Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.