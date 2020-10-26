'Fast Times At Ridgemont High' Cast Starred Sean Penn, Phoebe Cates And More In Lead Roles

Quick links:
Fast Times at Ridgemont High is an interesting comedy-drama film. The movie revolves around a group of high school students from Southern California. The film released on August 13, 1982, and back then, garnered heaps of praise from fans and audiences for acting skills and storyline. Amy Heckerling's film, written by Cameron Crowe, was adapted from his 1981 book of the same title. The movie is known for its gripping plot, interesting characters, and twists and turns. Know who is a part of the Fast Times at Ridgemont High cast below:
In the cast of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Sean Penn was seen essaying the role of Jeff Spicoli. Jeff Spicoli is a carefree surfer running afoul of Mr Hand, a stern history teacher who is intolerant of Spicoli's disrespect of the laws of his classroom. He was also seen as a chirpy, flirtatious boy.
In the cast of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Jennifer Jason Leigh plays the role of Stacy Hamilton. Brad's sister Stacy is a second-year university student. Stacy works at a pizza store at Ridgemont Mall along with her friend, Linda Barrett. Fans also wondered How old was Stacy in Fast Times at Ridgemont High? She was fifteen-year-old and also later got pregnant after her first sexual experience with Mike Damone.
In the cast of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Phoebe Cates essays the role of Linda Barrett. In the film, Linda Barrett is best friends with Stacy Hamilton. They also work together at a pizza store at Ridgemont Mall. Fans also wondered, how old was Phoebe Cates in Fast Times at Ridgemont High? She was 19-year-old in the film and was known for her carefree attitude.
Sean Penn was 22 years old when he starred in the film. He is currently 60 years old. Jennifer Jason Leigh was 20 years old when she made her appearance in the film. She is currently 58 years old. Judge Reinhold was 25 years old in the film and she is now 63 years old. Robert Romanus was 26 years old and is 64 years old now. Phoebe Cates was 19 years old in the film and is now 57 years old.
