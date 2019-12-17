Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Plans About Working On The Star Trek Project

Quentin Tarantino has recently expressed his interest in directing a Star Trek film and the Hollywood maverick had also pitched an R-rated idea to Paramount pictures. Watching Tarantino take up the Star-Trek could be a great idea for the fans of the famous sci-fi franchise. But it seems that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director is ‘steering away’ from the thought of being a part of the project. When a major news publishing house recently asked him about his self-imposed limit and will Star Trek will be his last feature-length film, he said, “I think I’m steering away from Star Trek, but I haven’t had an official conversation with those guys yet.” Read more to know about Quentin Tarantino’s thought on his self imposed limit of making films.

Also Read | Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Idea For 'Halloween 6: The Curse Of Michael Myers'

Also Read | 'Kill Bill Vol 3' ''Definitely In The Cards," Says Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino on making films

In the summer of 2019, the director expressed his interest in directing the Star Trek film but in a recent interview, he said that his latest, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood could be his last film. He feels that the Brad Pitt-starrer is really close to him and he wants to end his career with a “grand statement” which he thinks Once Upon a Time in Hollywood did nicely. The real question here is that will the owners of the franchise go ahead with the idea pitched by The Revenant writer, Mark L. Smith and Tarantino. Reportedly, two of the Star-Trek movies are in development, and one of them could be the yet-to-be-officially-titled Star Trek 4.There are rumours going around that Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley in talks to write and direct a film which still leaves one for Quentin Tarantino.

Also Read | How Kamal Haasan Inspired Quentin Tarantino With One Of His Movies

Also Read | Quentin Tarantino, Robert Richardson To Receive Award At Film Festival

Also Read | Samuel L Jackson Backs Quentin Tarantino Over N-word In His Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.