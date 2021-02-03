If You Loved Isla Fisher's 'Confessions Of A Shopaholic', Here Are Other Similar Films

Isla Fisher is celebrating her 45th birthday on February 3. She started her career in Australian television and then moved to the movies. She was famous for her portrayal of Shanon Reed in one of the soap operas Home and Away from 1994 to 1997. Isla Fisher's movies include Wedding Crashers (2005), Hot Rod (2007), Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009), The Great Gatsby (2013), Now You See Me (2013) and many more. If you love movies like Confessions of a Shopaholic, here are other Isla Fisher's movies with the same theme.

Isha Fisher's Movies Like Confessions of a Shopaholic

Wedding Crashers (2005) - Romance/Comedy

The movie was released on July 15, 2005. The movie features notable actors like Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Christopher Walken, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, Bradley Cooper, and Jane Seymour. The movie is directed by David Dobkin. The story revolves around two men who are divorced (Wilson and Vaughn). The duo crashes weddings in hope to meet and seduce women. Isla Fisher plays the role of Gloria Cleary. Watch the trailer of the movie here.

Definitely, Maybe (2008) - Romance/Drama

The movie was released on Valentine's Day of the year 2008. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher, Rachel Weisz, Elizabeth Banks, Abigail Breslin, and Kevin Kline. The movie is directed by Adam Brooks. The story revolves around a political consultant who tries to explain her 11-year-old daughter about his divorce. He tells her different stories of his past romantic relationships and how he went on to marry her mother. Isla Fisher plays the role of April Hoffman. Watch the trailer of the movie here.

The Great Gatsby (2013) - Romance/Drama

The movie was released on May 13, 2013. It features Leonardo DiCaprio who plays the role of Jay Gatsby, Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, Isla Fisher, Jason Clarke, Elizabeth Debicki, and Jack Thompson. The movie was directed by Baz Luhrmann who was also the co-writer of the movie. The film revolves around a millionaire named Jay Gatsby and his neighbour Nick Carraway played by Tobey Maguire, who remembers the time he met Gatsby. Isla Fisher plays the role of Myrtle Wilson. Watch the trailer here.

