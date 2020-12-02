Radhika Apte's International Thriller 'A Call To Spy' To Release On Amazon Prime

Radhika Apte’s debut international movie A Call to Spy will be premiering on the online streaming site Amazon Prime Video on December 11, 2020. The movie which is directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher is written and produced by Sarah Megan Thomas. It is an untold true story of three World War II spies which will be played by Radhika Apte, Stana Katic and Sarah Megan herself. Radhika Apte plays the role of Noor Inayat Khan who was born in Russia.

Radhika Apte's A Call to Spy all set to release in India

According to the IBC Time, Radhika said that she couldn’t be happier to be an integral part of the movie which allows her to work alongside an incredible cast from around the globe. She is 'extremely excited' about the movie’s release on Amazon Prime Video. The movie has already premiered in other countries and she’s waiting for the moment where Indian audiences will get to watch the thrilling spy drama, as mention on the site. She is also hoping that Indian audiences will shower the same love and appreciation that the movie received from the other parts of the world.

As per the report in IBC Time, Vijay Subramaniam who is the Director and Head of the content at Amazon Prime Video India said that the movie is a fascinating story of female war-time agents. The plot is something which audiences are yet to witness in prominence. He further stated that Amazon Prime Video India is glad to bring the inspiring story to their customers in India.

Radhika Apte says 'everyone on the set was helpful' to her

In an interview with Indian Express, Radhika revealed that even though Noor was British, she spent most of her time in France. Thus, it was difficult to figure out the accent for her role in the movie. She initially also planned to learn French as she wasn’t fluent in the language. She stated that later, due to unforeseen circumstances, she got her lines just a day before her final shot and she didn’t get enough time to practice. She added that everyone on the set was helpful to her with the pronunciations of her lines.

The historical drama released in the month of November in the UK and the USA. The movie is well-received for its strong performance and timely themes. The plot of the movie revolves around unrecognised three female spies of Winston Churchill’s Special Operations Executive (SOE). The spies worked to undermine the Nazi regime in France.

Image Source: Radhika Apte Instagram

