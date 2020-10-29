Rahul Kohli Gets A Free Baby Yoda Toy, Writes 'Ezra Doesn't Pay For Star Wars Merch Bruv'

Rahul Kohli is currently busy enjoying the success of his latest mini-series titled The Haunting of Bly Manor. He recently trolled Star Wars fans who are anticipating his entry in The Mandalorian season 3. There were rumours about Rahul picking up the mantle of Ezra Bridger which were addressed by the actor many times on Twitter through a series of funny tweets. This time around, Kohli posted a tweet along with a Baby Yoda toy which only made the rumours get stronger. Check out the tweet below -

Rahul Kohli's Baby Yoda toy

Hey I’m not gonna be inappropriate on social media anymore because I’m a daddy now. Thank you so much @collectsideshow for sending me The Child. I got responsibilities and that 💕 pic.twitter.com/oXrpgJeTdA — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) October 28, 2020

Rahul Kohli took to Twitter and shared an adorable photo of the Baby Yoda toy which in his own terms, has made the actor a 'daddy' now. Kohli joked that he won't be acting in an inappropriate manner on social media and he is got responsibilities of taking care of The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda toy. Baby Yoda or The Child in The Mandalorian had become a talking point for millions of fans around the world. However, there was one fan who took to the replies section under Rahul's tweet asking him whether he is getting Star Wars related merchandise for free now. Rahul ended fueling the rumours fire yet again when he replied writing that 'Ezra doesn't pay for Star Wars merch'.

Ezra doesn’t pay for Star Wars merch bruv — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) October 28, 2020

Rahul Kohli in Mandalorian season 3 is expected to play the role of Ezra Bridger, who is a force-sensitive freedom fighter. If Rahul is indeed cast as the force-sensitive character, then he and Baby Yoda will have some similarities as even the latter is force-sensitive. Kohli has been jokingly refuting his association with any the third season of Mandalorian. However, fans seem to be convinced that he is actually on-board to play the character and is just refuting the claims to not fall in any legal trouble.

On the other hand, Rahul Kohli had recently posted a video on Twitter of him dancing to the tunes of Anil Kapoor's My Name Is Lakhan song while feasting on a Samosa and other Indian snacks. Whereas, the actor could also be seen lip-syncing to the lyrics of the song. Check out the video below -

im a curry scented bitch pic.twitter.com/K0nZsWavBv — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) October 24, 2020

