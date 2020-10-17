Internet Is Going Gaga Over 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor's Owen Sharma; Here's Why

The audience has absolutely loved The Haunting Of Bly Manor. It has a unique storyline and the stellar performances of the cast have left the audience in awe of the show. While the entire cast of The Haunting Of Bly Manor is appreciated by people, one character that has particularly left a mark on them is that of Owen Sharma, played by Rahul Kohli. Read ahead to know how fans are going gaga over Rahul’s performance in The Haunting Of Bly Manor.

Here’s how Rahul Kohli’s performance is appreciated by fans on social media

Rahul Kohli, playing the character of Owen Sharma, on The Haunting Of Bly Manor has become the favourite of the audience. Owen’s personality, especially his moustache and his use of puns have won the people’s hearts. They simply not get enough of him. Many people have taken to Twitter to appreciate his performance and look. See how fans have reacted.

perfectly splendid Owen :" pic.twitter.com/HFYlh2uVhF — Gemma Holliani Cahya (@hollycahya) October 10, 2020

Watching Bly #BlyManor and all I care about is the wellbeing of this man pic.twitter.com/Iok985V6GX — w̸e̸s̵t̸g̸o̷t̶ (@westgot1) October 10, 2020

Really appreciate @RahulKohli13’s ode to how every desi dad in the 80s rocked this mustache. #BlyManor #TheHauntingofBlyManor pic.twitter.com/jooAKnVUvG — ♡ samia ♡ (@luv_samia) October 12, 2020

So far, my favorite character on #HauntingOfBlyManor is @RahulKohli13 as chef Owen, who seems to only cook sausages. — j u l i e (@julieatallah) October 10, 2020

No lie. I would taste Owen’s batter... if you know what I mean. 😏 @RahulKohli13 #TheHauntingofBlyManor pic.twitter.com/kS7imwM5BF — no justice. no peace. ✊🏽 (@codyx___) October 9, 2020

I want @RahulKohli13 to bake me SO many cakes, I love Owen. — ₳₳Ɽ°o°o°₦ 👻 (@getcapeandflyy) October 9, 2020

I have a big crush on sweet warm Owen on The Haunting of Bly Manor :'( @RahulKohli13 is so.... gimana yak, hik :( https://t.co/3zveRSGNNZ — Gemma Holliani Cahya (@hollycahya) October 10, 2020

I need owen in my life — Ghina Ghaliya (@ghinaghaliya) October 10, 2020

Binge watching the Haunting of Bly Manor. Up to the 6th episode and I swear to God if anything happens Owen, im going to throw a fit! @RahulKohli13 — Jagmeet Singh (@JagmeetSinghG) October 10, 2020

Anything happens to Owen*

Why isn't there an edit button.. — Jagmeet Singh (@JagmeetSinghG) October 10, 2020

Rahul Kohli as Owen Sharma’s character likes to make food-related puns. He is a chef in the Bly manor. The character Owen Sharma learn cooking in Paris. His character is well-defined, light and fun.

Rahul Kohli is a British actor who starred in the television series iZombie as the lead actor. His character was called Dr Ravi Chakrabarti and he was widely loved by the audience in this role. Some other of his notable works are Happy Anniversary, a 2018 romantic-comedy film. He also was a part of the series Supergirl which is based on the DC comic character Supergirl. He also has starred in a couple of short films. The Vacancy (2007) and Along Together (2011) are some of the short films he has worked in.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is the second part of the famous horror series The Haunting of The Hill House. The story of this show revolves around a baby sitter who is hired by a man to look after his niece and nephew. They come to live in the man’s country house. Soon upon arrival, the babysitter starts experiences haunting and supernatural experiences in the house.

The cast of The Haunting of Bly Manor has some of the famous names of Hollywood. It includes Victoria Pedretti, Rahul Kohli, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, T'Nia Miller, Amelie Bea Smith and Henry Thomas. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Image courtesy- @rahulkohli13 Instagram

