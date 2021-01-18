'Raiders Of The Lost Ark' Cast: Actors And Their Characters In The 1981 Indiana Jones Film

Raiders of the Lost Ark is a 1981 American action-adventure film directed by Steven Spielberg and written by Lawrence Kasdan. The movie first featured the iconic character of Indiana Jones, portrayed by Harrison Ford. The plot of the action-adventure movie revolves around Indiana Jones, a globe-trotting archaeologist, vying with Nazi forces in 1936, to recover the long-lost Ark of the Covenant, a relic said to make an army invincible. Teaming up with his tough former lover Marion Ravenwood, Jones races to stop rival archaeologist Dr. René Belloq from guiding the Nazis to the Ark and its power. Read on to know about the cast of Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Also Read | NCIS LA Cast: Actors And The Characters They Portray In The Military Drama Series

Raiders of the Lost Ark cast

Harrison Ford

The lead role of Indiana Jones is played by Harrison Ford in the 1981 action-adventure film. His character is that of an archaeology professor and adventurer. Ford is an American actor, pilot, and environmental activist and as of 2019, the U.S. domestic box office grosses of his films total over $5.1 billion, with worldwide grosses surpassing $9.3 billion.

Harrison is an Academy Award nominee, a four-time Golden Globe nominee, a three-time Saturn Award winner, and the recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award and the Cecil B. DeMille Award. He gained worldwide fame for his starring role as Han Solo in the epic space opera movie series Star Wars, reprising the role in four sequels over the course of the next 42 years. Harrison Ford's other movies include Witness, The Fugitive, Air Force One, The Conversation, The Mosquito Coast, and the Age of Adaline.

Also Read | Matt Damon Reaches Australia To Shoot For 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Karen Allen

Raiders of the Lost Ark actors include Karen Allen, who plays the character of Marion Ravenwood, who is a spirited, tough bar owner and Jones' former lover. Karen Jane Allen is an American film and stage actor, who made her debut in 1978 with Animal House. Allen has directed both films as well as stage plays and her most famous work includes Starman, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Scrooged, Malcolm X, Terminus, Until September among others.

Also Read | As 'Master' Releases, Here's What Its Star Cast Been Upto This Past Week

Paul Freeman

Raiders of the Lost Ark cast includes Paul Freeman, who plays René Belloq, a rival archaeologist to Jones, in the employ of the Nazis. Freeman is an English actor who has appeared in theatre, television, and film. His most known works include Yesterday's Dreams, Falcon Crest, supervillain Ivan Ooze in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie, When I'm 64, Hot Fuzz among others.

Also Read | 'Love Takes Flight' Cast: Details About Hallmark Movie's Actors And Their Characters

Ronald Lacey

The cast of Raiders of the Lost Ark includes Ronald Lacey, who plays the character of Major Arnold Toht, who is a sadistic Gestapo agent. Ronald is an English actor of Welsh descent. He made numerous television and film appearances over a 30-year period and is perhaps best remembered for his roles as Harris in Porridge, Gestapo agent Major Arnold Ernst Toht in Raiders of the Lost Ark, and the Bishop of Bath and Wells in Blackadder II. His other works include Sky Bandits, Tangiers, The Boys, Sahara, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Image Credits: la_ventana_indiscreta Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.