As 'Master' Releases, Here's What Its Star Cast Been Upto This Past Week

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master was keenly awaited for almost a year now and a few days back it finally released to a roaring response from the audience. A lot of hype was built before the release and the promotions for the film were at full swing. The past week had been especially exciting for the Master cast as they geared up for the release of the hugely anticipated film. Have a look at some of the highlights of the Master cast and what were they upto in the last few days.

What has the Master cast been up to?

The promotions of Master have been going on at full swing since the last week, with the actors and makers leaving no stones unturned to make the audience hyped enough about the film and get them to the theatres to witness the magic unfold on the big screen. As the coronavirus pandemic has not subsided yet, there was an extra pressure on the film’s team to ensure that as many people as possible watch their film. All the basic protocols have been followed, which include promotions on social media and interviews as well. Vijay Sethupathi promoted the film on his Instagram, posting the trailer of the film along with the hashtag '#MasterPongal'.

As the film was set to release on the auspicious festival of Pongal, the Master team made sure that the people were aware of the same. Thalapathy Vijay’s co-actors Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah opened up about their experiences of working on the film. Malavika praised director Lokesh Kanagaraj and her co-star Thalapathy Vijay. On the day of the film's release, Malavika posted pictures from her Pongal celebration with a caption that read, “There’s a lot to be grateful for this Pongal!”.

The actors of the film seemed confident about the film's box office success. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah, the Master cast also features actors like Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Nassar and many more. The film was originally scheduled to release last year but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

